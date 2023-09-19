Female Valorant pros reportedly turned away from VCT trials by male players

Female Valorant pros have reportedly been turned away from VCT team trails by male players who did not want to “play with a woman”.

Slasher revealed the fact during a live stream with Sean Gares, a former Valorant coach and caster, as they were discussing VCT Game Changers player Melanie “meL” Capone.

After Gares complimented meL’s IGL-ing abilities, Slasher revealed, “Every single team that she has tried to scrim with, at a tier one level, has refused to try out because there was at least one player on the team that does not want to play with a woman.”

“It definitely tracks in terms of how esports has been historically,” Slasher said of meL being rejected from scrims. Further pointing out that it also happened in Counter-Strike with Michaela “mimi” Lintrup, a VCT Game Changers Champion who was once a CS pro.

“I heard this exact same thing in Counter-Strike,” Slasher said. “[mimi] was the best female player… They had won every single championship in the women’s league, she was doing great, she was the best player on her team.

“And when I was speaking to her, she was telling me she couldn’t even try-out for tier two teams, or even tier three teams, for the exact same reason. Is that players on those teams did not want to practice with a woman.”

Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games G2 Gozen’s mimi was reportedly rejected from trials with top tier teams in her Counter-Strike career.

With the VCT and Challengers calendar now already at its end, it leaves Game Changers to round out the year. Regions across the world will now fight to send their best team to the year-end Game Changers Championship in November.