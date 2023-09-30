Pokimane’s voice changer isn’t fooling anyone

Pokimane tricked a few Valorant players into thinking she was just another random, but one fan immediately recognized her.

Pokimane, a Twitch streaming phenom who recently revealed to fans that everyone had been pronouncing her name wrong the whole time, has been enjoying getting stuck into playing some Valorant.

However, playing a heavily team-based game can be tough for mega-popular streamers as they become bombarded by stream snipers and well-meaning fans who try to get the attention of their favorite streamer rather than helping their team win the game.

Article continues after ad

So, Pokimane had an idea to bypass all those problems and create funny moments for her stream; how can all these things happen if she uses a voice changer and no one knows that Pokimane is on their team?

Article continues after ad

Pokimane’s voice changer simply wasn’t good enough for Valorant fans

Pokimane applied the voice changer, which dropped the tone of her voice to sound much deeper, and then queued into some Valorant games. But people weren’t so easily fooled: “Wait, Reyna, is it Pokimane?“

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pokimane smirked and sighed, realizing she might’ve been caught, shaking her character’s head in response: “Whatever makes you happy, man,” she tried to shrug off the question.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, the teammate was now certain it was her, as they began exclaiming: “Yo, that’s crazy, I’m definitely your number one fan.”

Pokimane knew that the ruse was up, laughing at being exposed, which the voice changer turned into a deep-toned laugh that her chat found hilarious. Realizing that he was now playing with the megastar Twitch icon, the fan admitted, “I’m nervous now,” though she reassured him: “Don’t be.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokimane isn’t the first streamer to use a voice changer to create some funny stream moments, as die-hard Twitch fans will remember the moment when CourageJD used a voice changer to hilariously imitate Ninja.