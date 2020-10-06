 Streamer shows off insane home cleanup after WoW addiction goes viral - Dexerto
Streamer shows off insane home cleanup after WoW addiction goes viral

Published: 6/Oct/2020 20:55 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 6:00

by Virginia Glaze
Rukk1 one gives the camera some finger guns as he cleans his home.
Twitch: Rukk1

Twitch streamer and Classic WoW player ‘rukk1’ shocked viewers by showing off the Hoarders-style mess that had accrued in his home due to a combo of constant in-game grinding and his struggle with depression.

While grinding to Wow Classic’s rank 14 is no picnic — requiring hours of continuous fights with other player characters — one Twitch streamer’s struggle to reach the coveted title ended up creating a huge mess in his home.

Combined with his struggle with mental health, rukk1’s home had descended into a den fit for the Horde, featuring “mountains” of used pizza boxes, debris littering the floor, and a massive pile of empty 2 liter Coca-Cola bottles beside his streaming setup.

After showcasing the shocking mess to his viewers on October 4, rukk1 admitted that the situation had arisen due to his WoW addiction and depression, and apparently decided to cast cleanse on the area right then and there.

Just a day later, rukk had wonderful news to report — he made the choice to trade some valuable PvP time to clean his kitchen, and it definitely seems to have paid off, with an immaculately clean room, completely free of coffee stains on the counter and mountains of pizza boxes.

Even the stovetop had been scrubbed to sparkling perfection, something the streamer took particular pride in.

“Look at the stovetop!” he marveled, showing off the newly-cleaned appliance to his fans. “I haven’t done terribly at cleaning stovetops. I think we did an okay job, man. Do you remember the brown wash that was here? She’s gone, mate!”

The streamer then moved the camera to showcase his newly-cleaned sink, dubbing it the “pièce de résistance” — a fitting title, considering its previous state of being covered in old tea bags and other such articles.

“You are currently watching a very proud boy, dude,” he continued. “It’s starting to sink in that we are making moves, here. We’re making moves.”

Rukk also commented on the situation via Reddit, writing: “Yeah dude, it was a surprising amount of weight off my shoulders. Thought, ‘Ah, this is my life now, whatever,’ but starting to feel like a human again.”

While the rest of rukk’s house is still a work in progress, the broadcaster is getting a good start on transforming his living space, and fans are showing him encouragement on all sides as he continues to stream the transformation.

World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill as Arthas in Warcraft 2 makes perfect sense: here’s why

Published: 7/Oct/2020 4:11 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 5:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Netflix

Henry Cavill Warcraft 2

Okay World of Warcraft fans, it’s time to go all-in… Henry Cavill would make a perfect Arthas in Blizzard’s newly rumored Warcraft 2 revival, especially after proving he’s got the fantasy chops as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

The original Warcraft movie came out back in 2016, and landed with mixed reviews. World of Warcraft fans loved it, of course; seeing characters like Anduin, Medivh, Gul’dan, and Durotan brought to life on the big screen was a dream come true.

Critics and general audiences were less convinced. Duncan Jones’ high-fantasy romp in the world of Azeroth was dubbed a failure. A sequel was stamped ‘highly unlikely’ after the box office flop. 

Except, just four years later, the Warcraft rumor mill has thundered back to life. Legendary Entertainment has already green-lit a sequel, according to insider Daniel Ritchman, with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson involved.

Warcraft raked in just $47.4 million in the States, but made $391.7m overseas.

And so, with Warcraft 2 reportedly in development, that leaves us with the biggest question for the sequel; what will the story be? Will the franchise take it step by step, and tell the story of “Tides of Darkness,” or head for a better-selling sequel?

In our opinion, Blizzard’s best bet for the sequel is to skip straight to “Reign of Chaos” and it’s genre-defining expansion “The Frozen Throne.” The third game’s storyline has plenty of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ elements.

Enter fantasy’s man of the hour, Henry Cavill.

Arthas Menethil is key to Warcraft 3, and Cavill is a perfect pick to play him. The prince’s path to the throne is littered with huge battles, dastardly schemes, and of course, the biggest twist Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise has ever offered up.

Reason number one: I mean, look at Henry Cavill. That speaks for itself.

Henry Cavill in a fan-mockup depicting him as Warcraft’s Arthas Menethil.

There are other reasons too though. One is that Cavill is a big World of Warcraft fan himself, meaning he’d likely be eager to sign on. I mean come on, the guy missed the news he had been cast as Superman because he was deep in a WoW raid.

Former Blizzard figurehead Chris Metzen and Rise of the Lich King writer Christie Golden have both given Cavill’s fan-casting their tick of approval too; the Warcraft duo are well and truly “on the [Cavill as] Arthas train.”

Finally, Warcraft 2 will need ticket-selling star power. The first 2016 flick did have plenty of big names ⁠— Vikings lead Travis Fimmell was among them, as was Marvel’s Dominic Cooper ⁠— but none command the same household stardom as Henry Cavill.

Cavill, 37, is a little old for Arthas in “Reign of Chaos” and “The Frozen Throne,” but if Legendary and Blizzard plan out a trilogy leading into “Wrath of the Lich King” ⁠— which they absolutely should ⁠— the British star will fit perfectly for Menethil’s final Warcraft hurrah.

Heck, cast a younger actor for the opening stage of the prince’s life, then bring Cavill in with a narrative time-jump in the third or fourth Warcraft movie.

Arthas Menethil and his path to the throne should be front and center in future Warcraft sequels.

The Superman star isn’t the only name being linked to Warcraft 2 either. Fimmel is expected to return as Anduin in the sequel, as is Ben Schnetzer as Khadgar. Paula Patton has also said she’d “love” to return for another Warcraft outing.

The same insider reports that suggested Warcraft 2 is now in the works also tipped Jurassic World lead Chris Pratt as another star who has already been tabled a multi-movie deal.

Duncan Jones, who directed the 2016 release, also said he would happily return as long as there are “less cooks in the kitchen.” Blizzard has yet to officially respond to the reported new sequel, so take everything with a pinch of salt… for now.