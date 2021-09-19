Twitch streamer runs 10k race for charity in full set of Lord of the Rings armor

In a unique spin on the Twitch charity stream, the aptly named content creator ‘OrcRun’ donned a full set of Lord of the Rings armor and hit the ground running on his way to a full 10k race completion.

Charity streams are often regarded as one of the best parts of Twitch, with content creators both large and small finding fun ways to entertain their audiences while putting money towards a worthwhile cause.

With some creators diving into the great outdoors, others holding incentivized subathons, and some like the massive Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson creating entire charities themselves, the streaming space is filled with people working for good causes.

In yet another creative spin on the charity stream concept, Twitch and Reddit streamer ‘OrcRun‘ donned his signature armor set, but instead of adventuring into the wilderness, he took his followers on a fun run-along as he completed a 10k race while raising money for charity.

In a Twitch stream on September 19, the content creator (known for, you guessed it, going on runs while wearing a full set of Lord of the Rings armor) fired up his stream and began a grueling 10k race — all while wearing his signature armor set.

Wielding a mobile camera and broadcasting system, OrcRun plowed his way through the six-plus mile course, with viewers donating money towards his charity goal all the while.

Finally, after almost 54 minutes (not too bad, according to the stats of average 10k paces), the streamer completed his running mission, and also exceed the charity goal he set out to achieve by the end of his stream.

“Holy s**t guys,” he remarked after finally catching his breath, “I see the [donations], that’s insane. Damn guys, we hit the goal.”

When asked by one viewer how he was able to make it through the ordeal, he admitted it wasn’t easy: “Yeah, near the end there, I couldn’t breathe. My arm was falling off like 3k in, holy s**t that was nuts.”

We’ve seen plenty of charity streams before, and will certainly see more in the future, but OrcRun’s exciting and unique twist on the typical charity format drew in plenty of viewers and donations for a good cause.