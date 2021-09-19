Tana Mongeau reveals she’s considering boxing fights after getting “crazy offers”

It looks like YouTuber Tana Mongeau could be stepping into the boxing ring sometime in the future, as she revealed that she’s been receiving “crazy offers” from people regarding fights.

Over the past couple of years, so-called ‘influencer boxing’ has become an immensely popular phenomenon, and has definitely only continued to escalate in recent months.

In June, several popular creators from both TikTok and YouTube entered into the Battle of the Platforms event, which got a huge amount of attention on social media.

Although there has been some legal trouble regarding the management of the event, plenty of other influencers are still keen on participating in similar events, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau has been one of them.

She has previously expressed an interest in stepping into the ring, and it appears there could be a good chance of that actually happening at some point, after Tana revealed she’s received plenty of interest behind the scenes.

In an interview with TMZ, the star explained: “We’ve had some crazy offers. A lot of the people who I want to fight don’t wanna fight. Not that I’m scary, I don’t know why, but we’re trying to figure it out right now for sure, me and my team. It’s definitely not a ‘no.'”

Although some fans may think she’s only teasing the idea as a joke, it seems like Tana is fully willing to put her all into a fight once it’s made official.

“Obviously if the check is signed, and it’s correct, I definitely would start training … I would definitely for the right bag,” she explained.

As she has mentioned previously too, Tana explained that she wanted to fight her ex, Bella Thorne, because of their past drama, but said that Thorne ‘isn’t about it.’

However, these “crazy offers” Tana has mentioned have got fans curious about who the star could possibly be potentially fighting in the future.