Twitch streamer permanently banned for not moderating their viewers - Dexerto

Twitch streamer permanently banned for not moderating their viewers

Published: 2/Feb/2021 14:38

by Jacob Hale
A Twitch streamer called Chris ‘AirsoftPhatty’ LaFon has been banned on the streaming platform for the rare case of “unmoderated hateful content” — or, basically, not moderating his viewership properly.

Twitch bans are becoming more and more common in recent months, which is to be expected considering the ever-growing number of streamers on the platform.

There have been some high-profile cases, such as that of Dr Disrespect, as well as this streamer who saw his account restricted after a gross swimming pool stream.

Normally, streamers have to do something against Twitch terms of service or clearly wrong to earn themselves a ban, but AirsoftPhatty’s ban revolves more around what he didn’t do than what he did.

airsoftphatty twitch streamer
Instagram: airsoftfatty
AirsoftPhatty hasn’t done a great job of moderating his viewers, apparently.

LaFon can usually be found in Just Chatting or playing a variety of games with his viewers, but doesn’t have any mods to make sure the stream stays on course. This, ultimately, looks like his downfall.

Late on February 1, Chris posted a tweet with a screenshot of an email from Twitch, revealing that he had been banned for “unmoderated hateful content.”

Saying that he “needs moderators” for his stream, AirsoftPhatty also asks whether any of his followers have seen this as a reason for bans in the past, showing that it’s not exactly a common occurrence.

It’s not exactly sure what was the final straw for Twitch to issue the ban, but as laid out in the screenshot posted, it could be any one of the following:

  • Allowing text-to-speech donations on stream that contain hateful symbols.
  • Allowing users in your chat to repeatedly spam hateful slurs, without taking any moderation actions to remove the messages.
  • Allowing viewer submitted videos focused on xenophobic ideology to play on stream.

As a result, the ban is indefinite, meaning it will have to be appealed by LaFon before he’s able to get going again. And he’ll want to make sure he has a moderation team ready before going live again.

Twitch streamers on NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP Server: Shroud, xQc, Sykkuno, more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 12:43

by Connor Bennett
xQc and gta rp cops
Twitch: xQc/Rockstar

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed some of the streamers who will be diving into NoPixel 3.0 for a bit of GTA RP once the update goes live, giving us a pretty complete list. 

In recent weeks, some of Twitch’s biggest stars have been swapping their usual content for a spot of roleplaying. This has come in OfflineTV’s Rust server, but that recently went on a hiatus.

The Rust server is set to make a return with its Season 3 update, but it’s also launching around the same time as the NoPixel 3.0 update for GTA RP. 

NoPixel is, easily GTA RP’s biggest server, and the changes are pretty significant, meaning there’s plenty of content for streamers to dive into. And it looks like some of the biggest names on Twitch will have got an invite to join the fun.

Rockstar

Twitch streamers in NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP

During his February 1 stream, xQc had been going over some clips from his regular Reddit Recap when he saw one from Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom talking about streamers who’ll be playing on NoPixel.

“Let’s see who is in the server: Bnans, Esfand, Garrett, KaceyTron, Ludwig, MoonMoon, Minx, Mizkif, myself, shroud, Roflgator, Judd, Sodapoppin, Surefour, Meech,” said Nick.

xQc filled a few of the blanks quickly after, revealing more names. “Sykkuno, Trainwrecks, Neff, QD, Nymn,” said the Canadian as some viewers joked he’d leaked the details. “Guys, it’s not a leak. Yeah, I’m invited, I’m in it right now” he added, reeling off more names. “Garrett, Moist, Blastoise, Forsen is here.”

No doubt, other streamers will likely get involved as well. The last time GTA RP exploded in popularity on Twitch, plenty of streamers joined different servers to join in with the fun. 

However, NoPixel is in the spotlight this time because of its massive update, as well as the timing of going live near the Rust update – which shroud believes might affect the Rust server negatively. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what the streamers are feeling.