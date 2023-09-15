Twitch adds new moderation feature that explains why viewers were banned

Twitch is adding new moderation features that allow streamers to show the exact reason why a user was banned from their channel.

As streaming channels get bigger, chat moderation becomes increasingly important as content creators need a way to control the behavior of their viewers. And that includes reprimanding the unruly ones.

Traditionally, streamers have been able to outright ban users from being able to send messages in the chat. From that point on, the particular viewer is able to send an unban request to the streamer or moderation team.

However, Twitch is looking to add to the ban feature as a whole, as they have added a new tool that shows a channel exactly why a user was banned.

Announced on September 14, Twitch outlined, “Streamers can now opt to share their channel’s mod comments with channels they’re sharing ban info with, providing extra context on why they banned certain users.”

For example, if a user was banned for saying a particular slur in channel one, if that channel is actively sharing ban info with channel two, mods from channel one can share comments to channel two’s mods as to why the user was banned.

This, as Twitch describes, was added to make it easier to keep your community safe. Also included in the new moderation update is the fact Shield Mode will be integrated into Mod View.

Shield mode is a feature that allows streamers to instantly activate pre-set safety settings on their channel to block out hateful messages from being spammed and instantly ban harassers.

With the new update, streamers can now moderate their channel from one page rather than having to navigate their chat to activate Shield Mode.