 Twitch bans streamer indefinitely after gross swimming pool stream - Dexerto
Twitch bans streamer indefinitely after gross swimming pool stream

Published: 30/Jan/2021 11:22

by Georgina Smith
Streamer Wesbtw in a YouTube video
YouTube: WesBtw

Twitch

Streamer WesBtw has been banned indefinitely by Twitch after he filled a pool with various food products on stream. However, Wes and his viewers say that while the stream may have been gross, it didn’t warrant a ban.

Twitch has become the home of hundreds of different types of content surrounding a variety of games, but often the most bizarre on-stream moments happen when games aren’t involved at all.

WesBtw is a streamer and YouTuber who on January 29 began teasing a self-proclaimed “disgusting pool stream” for the following day on Twitter.

In the lead up he posted a picture of a table filled with a variety of different grocery products including milk, sour cream, bread, mustard, and much more, along with the caption: “One man. One pool. One bedroom. Countless gross s**t. It’s gonna be mayhem.”

He spent the stream filling the pool with these items while standing in it, but the fun was cut short when Twitch banned him.

Shortly after, Wes explained what had actually happened on Twitter. “I was indefinitely banned for bodily fluids but ZERO bodily fluids were shown or occurred. No pee, no poo, no vomit, no blood, etc.”

He went on to say: “There was no open wounds, there was no blood, there was no pee/poop AND I never peed or pooped in the pool, there was no vomit, there was no spit. I have spent the last 3 months turning my life around losing weight, quitting drinking, etc. And now this… ffs.”

Many of his viewers agreed that while the stream was gross, as was the intent, it was not worthy of an indefinite ban.

One person commented: “He has literally been preaching to follow ToS every episode and has been doing great! There’s no body fluids anywhere. Wtf.” Another agreed, writing: “can confirm, was watching. Ridiculous ban.”

The ban certainly seems to have come as a blow to WesBtw and his community, but they have been trying to reach Twitch on Twitter to appeal it.

At the time of writing, Wes’s Twitch account is still unavailable.

Newly-made GameStop millionaire celebrates by blowing up his Tesla

Published: 29/Jan/2021 19:22 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 19:29

by Virginia Glaze
Alex Ernst blows up his Tesla to celebrate GameStop stocks
Twitter: Alex Ernst

Amid the GameStop stock market drama, quite a few Redditors have found massive financial success — and one lucky investor is celebrating his newly-found riches in a seriously dramatic way.

For those out of the loop — or for those of us who simply have zero idea how the stock market works — a group of Redditors from the subreddit ‘WallStreetBets’ completely upended the efforts of investors attempting to “short sell” GameStop’s stocks.

GameStop stock drama explained

In essence, this means that the investors were betting against GameStop’s success. In doing so, they borrowed shares of the company, sold them, then waited for the stock to drop in value so that they could buy the ‘borrowed’ shares back at a lower price, return them, and pocket the difference.

Redditor senior_hedgehog urges investors to buy GameStop stock.
Screenshot via Reddit
Redditor senior_hedgehog dubs Gamestop “the biggest short squeeze of your life.”

However, those at WallStreetBets truly “went to the moon” in response, buying oodles of GameStop stock, causing it to dramatically rise in value as a result. Thus, short-sellers have been forced into a “short squeeze,” where they need to pay more for the stocks than what they were sold for.

This has led to the Melvin Capital hedge fund’s bankruptcy, Robinhood trade halting drama and ongoing outrage across social media and mainstream news, alike.

Who is Alex Ernst?

One lucky influencer who’d purchased GameStop stock has made a return to content creation in a huge way amid this Wall Street hoopla.

The influencer in question? Vine star Alex arnst — known for such masterpieces as his hilarious ‘Rice Krispies Lisp’ Vine. He’s made a comeback to social media after nearly a year of inactivity, revealing that he became a millionaire by investing in GameStop stocks ahead of the dramatic price increase.

“I bought GameStop stock really cheap,” he explained in a recent video. “A few weeks ago. This was way before two days ago when this whole GameStop thing started happening. To be frank…I’m a millionaire now, guys.”

To celebrate his newly found millionaire status, Ernst did what all of us dream of being filthy rich enough to do: he blew up his Tesla model 3.

In an impressive display of pyrotechnics, Ernst detonated the explosive inside his car and totaled it in a single go. As for a replacement, he’s hoping to score “the plaid one.”

Just before setting the car aflame, Ernst had just one word of advice to those Redditors upending the GameStop market: “Hold the line.”