Twitch streamer Nadia banned on Twitch amid ongoing Warzone hacking accusations

Twitch streamer Nadia Amine, who has faced a multitude of allegations of hacking in Warzone in recent months, has been handed a ban on the Amazon-owned platform.

Nadia shot to fame in 2022 when some ‘hackusation’ YouTubers started accusing her of cheating in the Call of Duty battle royale title, claiming that she uses wallhacks and aimbot among other things.

Despite the huge number of critics that believe she is hacking, there has been no proof provided, and she has continued to be invited to compete at Activision events and in various tournaments.

Now, though, the fire has been stoked slightly once again, as Nadia’s Twitch channel has been suspended, the streamer earning her first ban on the platform for reasons that have not yet been made clear.

The ban was handed out on December 15, with her page now displaying a message saying that “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

As Warzone 1 started to die down in anticipation of Warzone 2.0, Nadia ended up locked out of her Call of Duty account at one point, prompting rumors that Activision had finally caught her cheating after months of speculation. Before long, she was playing again, and these rumors turned out to be false.

Nadia herself has not yet commented publicly on the suspension, and no reason has been made apparent online, though that may come up in due course.