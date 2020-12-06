Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer MrConRem deletes Twitter after grooming accusations

Published: 6/Dec/2020 18:47

by Dexerto
MrConRem deletes Twitter accusations
YouTube: MrConRem

Share

A popular Fortnite streamer has shut down his Twitter account after responding to allegations of grooming a 17-old-girl as alleged screenshots emerged between the two parties and went viral online.

MrConRem is a relatively popular Twitch streamer, best known for playing Fortnite for his audience of over 200,000 followers.

However, it seems that his fanbase is fragmented after the broadcaster was accused of grooming a 17-year-old girl, with a Twitter user leaking supposed screenshots between MrConRem and the minor online.

The messages appear to show that the minor knew she was sending sensitive photos to ConRem, who the texts claimed was 22 years old (although the leaker claims he is actually 24). The girl apparently exchanged the photos for money, stating that she’d made $150 from the streamer.

Another screenshot from the user also showed yet another alleged minor claiming that the streamer engaged in similar behavior with them, although these claims have yet to be affirmed. Further purported screenshots also show ConRem asking the minor for her age, who told him she was 17.

ConRem has since responded to the situation with a Twitlonger post, claiming that he had no idea about the girl’s age and saying she’d told him she was 18 at the time.

“I was told she was 18,” ConRem explained. “I had no idea. People receive pictures or nudes or buy them… on a day-to-day basis. Regardless, it was a mistake. As much as I regret some decisions in the past 8 months I cannot reverse it, and I’m so sorry to those who were affected.

“I am getting help and making progress. Every day I continue to work on myself. Not only for me, but for those of you who look up to me. I need to set a better example. That being said, I’m going to be taking some time off to focus on bettering myself and the people in my life.”

ConRem Twitlonger apology post.
Twitter: MrConRem / KEEMSTAR
ConRem published an apology post via Twitlonger prior to deleting his Twitter account.

That’s not all; despite his apology, ConRem deleted his Twitter after publishing the Twitlonger post, which has since been shared as a screenshot online. The streamer’s Twitch page, however, is still online at the time of writing, as is his YouTube channel.

Thus far, it doesn’t appear that public sentiment is in ConRem’s favor in spite of his apology post, although many viewers are asking for further proof amid the ongoing allegations against him.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.