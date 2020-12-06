Twitch streamer MrConRem deletes Twitter after grooming accusations

A popular Fortnite streamer has shut down his Twitter account after responding to allegations of grooming a 17-old-girl as alleged screenshots emerged between the two parties and went viral online.

MrConRem is a relatively popular Twitch streamer, best known for playing Fortnite for his audience of over 200,000 followers.

However, it seems that his fanbase is fragmented after the broadcaster was accused of grooming a 17-year-old girl, with a Twitter user leaking supposed screenshots between MrConRem and the minor online.

The messages appear to show that the minor knew she was sending sensitive photos to ConRem, who the texts claimed was 22 years old (although the leaker claims he is actually 24). The girl apparently exchanged the photos for money, stating that she’d made $150 from the streamer.

Another screenshot from the user also showed yet another alleged minor claiming that the streamer engaged in similar behavior with them, although these claims have yet to be affirmed. Further purported screenshots also show ConRem asking the minor for her age, who told him she was 17.

ConRem has since responded to the situation with a Twitlonger post, claiming that he had no idea about the girl’s age and saying she’d told him she was 18 at the time.

“I was told she was 18,” ConRem explained. “I had no idea. People receive pictures or nudes or buy them… on a day-to-day basis. Regardless, it was a mistake. As much as I regret some decisions in the past 8 months I cannot reverse it, and I’m so sorry to those who were affected.

“I am getting help and making progress. Every day I continue to work on myself. Not only for me, but for those of you who look up to me. I need to set a better example. That being said, I’m going to be taking some time off to focus on bettering myself and the people in my life.”

That’s not all; despite his apology, ConRem deleted his Twitter after publishing the Twitlonger post, which has since been shared as a screenshot online. The streamer’s Twitch page, however, is still online at the time of writing, as is his YouTube channel.

Thus far, it doesn’t appear that public sentiment is in ConRem’s favor in spite of his apology post, although many viewers are asking for further proof amid the ongoing allegations against him.