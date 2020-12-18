Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer instantly regrets pledge to eat lemon for every follower

Published: 18/Dec/2020 19:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer squirms after eating a lemon
Twitch/ProspectingTonight

Share

A Twitch streamer’s promise to eat a lemon for each new follower he received during a broadcast quickly backfired – leaving a sour taste in his mouth.

Twitch streamers Gus and Ashley, who broadcast together on the ProspectingTonight channel, decided to eat five lemons, peel and all, in an attempt to get fellow entertainer ‘lemons_mcbackflip’ to eat just one.

However, Gus decided to use the challenge to his advantage. “Any new person that follows, I will eat the full lemon,” he explained.

“Are you not even going to peel it?” Ashley asked for clarification, which prompted Gus to reveal he would just bite right into it.

Amusingly, right after he made this promise, the small streamer was raided with a party of 45 and the followers starting pouring in, meaning that no matter what, he would have to go through with the ridiculous challenge.

“Fantastic,” he sighed. “And here are the follows.”

Despite some concerns from members of the chat who warned that eating five lemons could give him a sore stomach, Gus simply shrugged them off. While he admitted the nerves were starting to get to him, the streamer eventually dug in.

“Well, f**k,” he gasped before his first bite into the lemon, expressing visible discomfort.

Shockingly, throughout the broadcast, Gus refused to give in and kept eating lemon after lemon, all in the name of “content.”

“Somehow he’s managed to keep it all down so far,” Ashley remarked in amazement as her companion took a swig of beer.

“Yea, no problems with the stomach. It’s just my teeth feel kind of weird,” he stated.

When all was said and done and the lemons had been successfully devoured, the goal had been reached, and lemons_mcbackflip had to fulfill his end of the bargain.

Unlike Gus, who ended up eating five, the other streamer had a hard time even consuming one, which hopefully made the challenge all the more worth it.

You know what they say: When life gives you lemons, eat them during a Twitch stream.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer roasting “simp” ban goes viral with bikini stream

Published: 18/Dec/2020 15:21

by Georgina Smith
KiaraaKitty on stream next to the Twitch logo
Twitch: KiaraaKitty

Share

Twitch

Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has gone viral on Twitch after she had to find a creative solution to Twitch’s potential ban on the word ‘simp,’ when discussing her plans for a bikini stream to raise money for her stay in Singapore.

Streaming platform Twitch caused outrage across the internet on December 16 when they announced that they would be cracking down on words like ‘simp,’ ‘virgin,’ and ‘incel’ as a way to reduce harassment on the site.

The policy is set to be put into place on January 22, 2021, although there has been some confusion as to what exactly the ban entails, with Twitch clarifying on December 17 that it is not a “blanket ban” on the words when used in “casual banter.”

However, the confusion has led to many streamers being extra careful about what they say on live, and KiaraaKitty went viral for her hilarious attempt to avoid the buzzword.

KiaraaKitty finds work-around for ‘simp’ ban

She revealed that in order for her to return to Singapore, she needs $2000 to pay for the mandatory two-week hotel stay at the start of her trip, with the fee applying to any hotel she stays in.

KiaraaKitty explained that for that reason she had set a sub-goal, seen in the top right corner of her stream, and said that she would later be doing a bikini stream to raise money.

However, when explaining exactly who she was predicting would be giving her money, she found herself at a loss for words when trying to avoid words like ‘simp.’

“That’s why today I’m doing a bikini stream, to try to farm for… yeah we cannot say that anymore, the c-word, the s-word. So try to farm for…”

After a period of trying to think of any other word she could use instead, she eventually settled by saying “trying to farm for… h*rny motherf***ers. Oh no, we cannot say that too. I don’t know what to say okay, just try to farm.”

She later went on to live up to her promise of a bikini stream, and by the end of her stream had raised around $700 towards the hotel costs.

She was clearly amused by the ridiculousness of the situation, with the chat loving her replacement vocabulary. Though it looks like she may not have needed to be so careful after all, with Twitch’s rules appearing as though they’re going to be a lot more relaxed than they first sounded.