Twitch streamer roasting “simp” ban goes viral with bikini stream

Published: 18/Dec/2020 15:21

by Georgina Smith
KiaraaKitty on stream next to the Twitch logo
Twitch: KiaraaKitty

Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has gone viral on Twitch after she had to find a creative solution to Twitch’s potential ban on the word ‘simp,’ when discussing her plans for a bikini stream to raise money for her stay in Singapore.

Streaming platform Twitch caused outrage across the internet on December 16 when they announced that they would be cracking down on words like ‘simp,’ ‘virgin,’ and ‘incel’ as a way to reduce harassment on the site.

The policy is set to be put into place on January 22, 2021, although there has been some confusion as to what exactly the ban entails, with Twitch clarifying on December 17 that it is not a “blanket ban” on the words when used in “casual banter.”

However, the confusion has led to many streamers being extra careful about what they say on live, and KiaraaKitty went viral for her hilarious attempt to avoid the buzzword.

KiaraaKitty finds work-around for ‘simp’ ban

She revealed that in order for her to return to Singapore, she needs $2000 to pay for the mandatory two-week hotel stay at the start of her trip, with the fee applying to any hotel she stays in.

KiaraaKitty explained that for that reason she had set a sub-goal, seen in the top right corner of her stream, and said that she would later be doing a bikini stream to raise money.

However, when explaining exactly who she was predicting would be giving her money, she found herself at a loss for words when trying to avoid words like ‘simp.’

“That’s why today I’m doing a bikini stream, to try to farm for… yeah we cannot say that anymore, the c-word, the s-word. So try to farm for…”

After a period of trying to think of any other word she could use instead, she eventually settled by saying “trying to farm for… h*rny motherf***ers. Oh no, we cannot say that too. I don’t know what to say okay, just try to farm.”

She later went on to live up to her promise of a bikini stream, and by the end of her stream had raised around $700 towards the hotel costs.

She was clearly amused by the ridiculousness of the situation, with the chat loving her replacement vocabulary. Though it looks like she may not have needed to be so careful after all, with Twitch’s rules appearing as though they’re going to be a lot more relaxed than they first sounded.

David Dobrik “really scared” after insane number of puzzle entries

Published: 18/Dec/2020 12:34

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik alongside image of his $100k puzzle
Instagram: 100kpuzzle / daviddobrik

Social media star David Dobrik has revealed the concerns he has over his ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’ after explaining that the QR code puzzle in which players could potentially win $100k had been purchased over 48,000 times.

Fans of David Dobrik were thrilled on December 10 when he announced his new product, a puzzle in which players work to complete QR codes, which can then be scanned to reveal a monetary prize.

While prizes can range up to $100,000, naturally most of the winnings will be on the lower end of the spectrum, with the very bottom prize a measly $0.25.

But with the puzzle itself set at $30, people will no doubt be praying that they manage to secure a higher prize so they make some money and enjoy making a puzzle at the same time.

David Dobrik One Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle
Instagram: @100kpuzzle
Dobrik’s new venture has got fans excited to see what they could win.

However, Dobrik has already been called out by some critics for promoting “gambling” to his young audience, calling the product “disgusting.”

How many puzzles has David Dobrik sold?

It seems that the star hadn’t been expecting quite so many people to participate in the competition, and has now revealed the concerns he has over the insane number of people who have bought the puzzle in his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash.

“I had no f***ing idea. It’s the best selling thing I’ve ever sold in my entire life. And I had no idea it was gonna sell so good, and I’m really f***ing scared.”

He described that he quickly realized people had got the wrong end of the stick with the possibility of a huge cash prize. “I even made a story and I was like ‘guys, buy the puzzle. But there’s a good chance that you’re not gonna f***ing win $100,000.”

Topic starts at 23:27

Revealing the crazy amount of interest in the puzzle, Dobrik went on to say that “I think a little over, now it’s over 48,000 people have bought this f***ing thing? And it’s like, that means a little over 47,000 people are not gonna win the £100k, and that’s gonna be a lot of disappointed people.”

He described messages he received from people where they told him they had purchased ten puzzles thinking it would increase their chances of winning big, much to the star’s horror. “The way it should be viewed is it’s a puzzle first, and then there’s a sweet little gimmicky thing on top.”

The YouTuber revealed that there’s over $250,000 worth of prizes, which may well be tempting for some who want to see if they can win big, or perhaps just for those who want to solve a tough-looking puzzle.