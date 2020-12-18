Twitch streamer roasting “simp” ban goes viral with bikini stream

Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has gone viral on Twitch after she had to find a creative solution to Twitch’s potential ban on the word ‘simp,’ when discussing her plans for a bikini stream to raise money for her stay in Singapore.

Streaming platform Twitch caused outrage across the internet on December 16 when they announced that they would be cracking down on words like ‘simp,’ ‘virgin,’ and ‘incel’ as a way to reduce harassment on the site.

The policy is set to be put into place on January 22, 2021, although there has been some confusion as to what exactly the ban entails, with Twitch clarifying on December 17 that it is not a “blanket ban” on the words when used in “casual banter.”

We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like “simp” in casual banter, but will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members. Check out our hateful conduct and harassment policy to learn more: https://t.co/rT9QAC6zcZ — Twitch (@Twitch) December 18, 2020

However, the confusion has led to many streamers being extra careful about what they say on live, and KiaraaKitty went viral for her hilarious attempt to avoid the buzzword.

KiaraaKitty finds work-around for ‘simp’ ban

She revealed that in order for her to return to Singapore, she needs $2000 to pay for the mandatory two-week hotel stay at the start of her trip, with the fee applying to any hotel she stays in.

KiaraaKitty explained that for that reason she had set a sub-goal, seen in the top right corner of her stream, and said that she would later be doing a bikini stream to raise money.

However, when explaining exactly who she was predicting would be giving her money, she found herself at a loss for words when trying to avoid words like ‘simp.’

“That’s why today I’m doing a bikini stream, to try to farm for… yeah we cannot say that anymore, the c-word, the s-word. So try to farm for…”

After a period of trying to think of any other word she could use instead, she eventually settled by saying “trying to farm for… h*rny motherf***ers. Oh no, we cannot say that too. I don’t know what to say okay, just try to farm.”

She later went on to live up to her promise of a bikini stream, and by the end of her stream had raised around $700 towards the hotel costs.

She was clearly amused by the ridiculousness of the situation, with the chat loving her replacement vocabulary. Though it looks like she may not have needed to be so careful after all, with Twitch’s rules appearing as though they’re going to be a lot more relaxed than they first sounded.