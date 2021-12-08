Twitch streamer goes viral for bursting into tears as viewer comes back after two years

Streamer Third Artifact broke down in tears live on Twitch when a viewer returned to her channel after being gone for two years.

Twitch streamers often rely on an active chat room to keep their viewership entertained. For bigger streamers, there is no shortage of people interacting through chat, but smaller streamers often don’t have that luxury.

These smaller personalities depend on audience members who show up consistently and keep the live stream active. For Third Artifact, an MMO-streamer on Twitch, one active viewer who took a long break from Twitch returned to her channel which turned her emotional.

Third Artifact cries after viewer returns

A TikTok went viral of Artifact breaking down into tears after an old viewer of hers returned to her Twitch chat for the first time in two whole years.

In the clip she gasped and said, “I know this is going to sound really weird, but I haven’t seen you in two years. I’m so sorry to spring this on you but I haven’t seen you in two years. I always wondered if you were okay.”

After her dog interrupts her crying session, she said: “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. That just really overwhelmed me, I haven’t seen you in a while and I’ve thought about you and wondered how you were doing. Just know that while you’ve been gone I’ve been thinking about you.”

The emotional clip garnered over 400,000 views on TikTok after being posted on December 7, making it one of Artifact’s most viewed videos on the platform.

Her raw emotion shows just how much of an impact an active viewer can be on an up-and-coming streamer.