 Twitch streamer reveals hilarious reason she won't sleep with plants - Dexerto
Twitch streamer reveals hilarious reason she won’t sleep with plants

Published: 27/Oct/2020 13:04

by David Purcell
Karii streamer
Karii, Instagram / Unsplash

Twitch streamers are always coming out with hilarious things as they broadcast, but your body might not be ready for this one. Apparently, people should not sleep in the same room as plants. 

The Just Chatting section is always jam-packed with weird and wonderful content. One day, you might find yourself watching somebody do some body painting or dancing, while others will just sit down and talk about what’s on their mind.

Well, on October 26, streamer Karii decided to go for the latter. The Portuguese creator has over 10,000 followers on her channel and has been growing right through 2020, but her latest theory might well be the one that gets the most sets of eyes on her content.

She doesn’t think sleeping with plants is healthy, which may raise eyebrows to begin with, but her explanation is even better.

Plant in house
Pixabay
Household plants are a problem for this streamer.

Twitch streamer explains her plants theory

After being asked about a plant in the background, Karii quickly brushed off suggestions it might be real – saying a real one that used to be in her room had died.

So, she bought a fake to replace it. The reason why plants are no longer near her bed, however, is where the whole thing gets a little confusing.”I don’t recommend to have plants inside your house,” she said. “I just bought a fake one because I don’t want to kill plants.

“And also it’s not healthy. I heard it’s not healthy to have plants in the same room you sleep in, because plants remove your oxygen. I’m not joking, it’s actually not that healthy to have plants in your room. I’m not joking.”

The entire time the Twitch streamer was smiling and laughing throughout the explanation, so you have to presume – or indeed hope – that she’s not being totally serious. “Plants breathe too!” she concluded, moving onto other subjects.

For those who haven’t got a science textbook next to them right now, plants, of course, absorb carbon dioxide from the air and emit oxygen in return. So, right off the bat, this strange theory was laughed off by the chat.

The Twitch clip has been doing the rounds since it was captured, with over 18,000 views at the time of writing.

TikToker Larray addresses backlash over Tony Lopez jab in diss track

Published: 27/Oct/2020 12:58

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Larray

TikTok Tony Lopez

TikTok star Larray has responded to criticism over his diss track ‘Canceled’ that called out several different YouTube and TikTok influencers, including Tony Lopez, Bryce Hall and Shane Dawson.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House. Larray’s track went viral, and has just debuted at No.81 on BillBoard’s Top 100 chart.

The track mentioned so many different people it’s almost impossible to count. The lyrics ranged from lighthearted insults like rapping that Bryce Hall has “smelly balls” and James Charles has a big forehead, to more serious allegations.

Larray refers to the Shane Dawson cat scandal, and references the backlash Nikita Dragun received after she was recently accused of blackfishing. Jeffree Star is also mentioned briefly in one line where Larray accuses him of using a racial slur. Tony Lopez in particular is called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans.

Larray TikTok Hype House
Instagram: Larray
Larray’s diss track debuted at No. 81 on Billboard’s Hot100 chart

However, Larray had to address backlash for his diss track in a post on TikTok. He said, “In my song, I made a few jokes and I stated a few facts and there’s a huge difference between the two and I’m going to explain them because a lot of you guys are confused.”

Larray said that people had called him out for “normalizing child grooming by making jokes about it” in his diss track when he sings “Tony Lopez caught a case.” He emphasizes this part of the song was not a joke and is a fact “because we all witnessed it online.”

@larrayeeeemy ￼intentions in general are never to harm anyone.♬ original sound – LARRAY

He added that he should not have been criticized when “The entire TikTok community were memeing and joking about the Tony situation.”

Larray added screenshots of other TikTokers making jokes about Tony Lopez and the allegations against him. He ended by saying “Don’t try to call out bigger creators for things that you would laugh at in private chats or with your friends”