Twitch streamer ExtraEmily instantly regrets doing One Chip Challenge on stream

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was left instantly regretting doing the Paqui One Chip Challenge during a recent broadcast.

With nearly 100k followers and 1.6k concurrent viewers on Twitch, it’s safe to say that ExtraEmily is one of the latest up-and-coming female streamers on the platform.

While Emily does play a variety of games like Super Mario Bros and Outlast, she’s also known to just hang out with her community in Just Chatting.

Emily was fulfilling some of the goals her community unlocked during a recent subathon and instantly regretted trying to attempt the Paqui One Chip Challenge.

ExtraEmily instantly regrets Paqui One Chip Challenge

Touting a mixture of Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Peppers, Paqui’s “One Chip Challenge” challenges people to eat the extremely hot chip, and then go as long as one hour afterward without eating or drinking anything.

ExtraEmily did the challenge during her stream on October 18 and was left instantly regretting it after realizing just how hot it actually is.

As soon as she took a bite of it, she began yelling until making the decision to take a drink of milk.

“I can’t, I can’t,” she screamed.

While Emily attempted to cool down the small inferno caused by the chip, her community flooded the chat with advice on what she should and shouldn’t be doing.

“Wash your hands,” one viewer said.

Another viewer replied: “DONT TOUCH YOUR EYES.”

Luckily, ExtraEmily quickly recovered from the heat and was able to continue her stream without any issues.

Others, however, haven’t been so lucky. As the extreme heat may trigger health issues, some have had to visit the emergency room after attempting the challenge.