TikToker’s niece ended up in hospital after trying Paqui’s One Chip Challenge

A TikToker says her niece ended up in the hospital after attempting the viral Paqui One Chip Challenge.

The One Chip Challenge is a new social media challenge created by Paqui, a snack brand known for its spicy flavors. The challenge involves eating a single Paqui chip made with the Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper, then waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything else.

The challenge has now proven to be dangerous, as a TikToker went viral for sharing how it landed her niece in the hospital.

Angela Trujillo documented her niece’s experience in a series of videos. One video with over 8.4 million views showed her niece crying in a hospital. A snippet of the video also showed her preparing herself to eat the spicy Paqui chip.

The TikToker captioned the video using the popular onechipchallenge hashtag, which has amassed a whopping 721 million views.

In another video, Angela’s niece is seen trying the challenge, as her friends watch and count down from 10 to when she eats the chip. She starts by taking only a small bite of the chip, but at the onlookers’ encouragement, she eats the rest.

After finishing the chip, she says with tears in her eyes: “It’s not that bad, but it’s hot.”

TikTok reacts to girl ending up in hospital from Pique One Chip Challenge

Many TikTok users thought the challenge was not worth it.

“$12 for 1 piece of chip and hospital bills,” one user commented. “$50 bucks ends up in $5000” another one wrote.

“‘It’s not that bad’ *ends up at the hospital,*” someone quipped.

Others believed the niece was pressured into doing the challenge.

“It’s the peer pressure for me smh,” one user wrote. “You need new friends sis. you need new people and new taste buds,” another user shared.

“Sounds like this person can be persuaded into doing anything!” someone else added.

In reply to a comment asking what happened at the hospital, the TikToker wrote: “So this was my niece her and younger uncle bet 45 for the dumb challenge so she did it the doctors basically told her not to do it again.”