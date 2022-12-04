Twitch streamer Brunenger finally unbanned after 2 years

Twitch streamer Brunenger has made his return to the platform following a two-year ban, marking the occasion with a celebratory broadcast.
We’ve seen endless amounts of streamers forcibly removed from Twitch, though their suspension is normally short-lived.
In the case of Brunenger, his Twitch ban resulted in a nearly two-year absence from the platform. His mere presence affected the livelihood of other creators too, including the likes of TheGrefg, who was banned for featuring Bruneneger in a record-breaking stream.
Now, after continuing to create YouTube content and remain in the streaming community, Brunenger’s Twitch account has been restored.
Twitch streamer Bruneneger announces streaming return
On December 2, the Twitter account @StreamerBans revealed that Brunenger had “been unbanned after 1 year, 8 months, and 4 weeks!”
It didn’t take long for Brunenger’s page to breathe life once more and the Argentine/Spanish-speaking streamer hasn’t hesitated to spread the word.
“Thank you all for the support this year and a half banned,” Brunenger said in a social media post to his fans.
The streamer continued: “We are finally back, I’m waiting for you all this Sunday 4/12 at http://Twitch.tv/brunenger to celebrate an epic stream of the return.”
Brunenger was originally banned for showing a toy weapon on his stream, which as a result was flagged by the platform.
Others have taken the opportunity to welcome him back into the streaming world, with Team Heretics posting, “after almost 2 years justice was done. Welcome back to Twitch.”
Brunenger’s first Twitch stream since last year will occur on December 4, though a specific time has yet to be unveiled by the streamer.