Record-breaking Twitch streamer TheGrefg banned for 2nd time

Twitch streamer ‘TheGrefg’ has been banned by the platform, marking the second time the Spanish streamer – who owns the record for most concurrent viewers – has been suspended.

TheGrefg is one of the most popular streamers on the internet. He’s broken the Twitch concurrent viewership record twice, most recently hitting 2.5 million-viewer mark in January 2021.

He’s also now been banned by the platform twice, as he was suspended on March 22, 2022.

This will be the second time TheGrefg is punished by Twitch, following a July 2020 incident that put him in the platform’s dog house for 24 hours.

TheGrefg banned by Twitch for 2nd time

At the moment, it remains unclear why TheGrefg was banned for this second time or what exactly prompted his ban.

In the past, he accidentally showed an inappropriate video on stream and received a one-day suspension for it. Since this is his second punishment, it’s possible that a similar violation will incur a longer ban.

We’ll update this story when more news becomes available about either TheGrefg’s length or cause of suspension.