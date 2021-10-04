Twitch streamer banned for profile image of SZA in “inappropriate attire”

It’s not uncommon to see streamers banned on Twitch for content that is considered more on the risque side, but the platform turned some heads when it banned a streamer for using a profile picture of singer SZA.

Solána Imani Rowe, better known by her stage name SZA, is a popular singer with multiple Grammy nominations and even Oscar nomination for best original song. But, an image of her was deemed “inappropriate” to be used on Twitch.

On October 2nd, streamer Cavalry was banned for using a photo of SZA, posing without pants while holding a glock and a Macbook.

In the email from Twitch, which Cavalry posted, the platform explained that the picture was considered “inappropriate attire” and cited someone wearing a bikini while cooking as being an example of “violative content.”

LOOOL TWITCH 1 DAY BANNED ME FOR HAVING @sza WITH A GLOCK AND A MACBOOK AS PFP BC SHE DOESNT HAVE PANTS ON???? LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/n1azYUm97P — john (@whoscavalry) October 2, 2021

Some users replied to the ban finding it humorous that the gun in SZA’s hand was fine, but not having pants on was the big problem.

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in how controversial hot tub streams are allowed on Twitch while pictures of SZA can result in a ban.

“There’s literally no way man, this double standard crazy,” a fan of Cavalry’s replied.

“Gotta photoshop her some pants on,” another joked.

Luckily for Cavalry, the ban was only for one day, so he was able to resume streaming relatively soon, albeit with a photo from Neon Genesis Evangelion instead.

It just goes to show that even if someone is a famous singer, using a photo of them that could go against Twitch’s rules can result in bans.