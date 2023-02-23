Twitch star Heelmike banned on Kick after receiving oral sex on stream

Popular Twitch star Heelmike has been banned on Kick after he received oral sex live on stream.

Since its debut as a rival to Twitch, Kick has been subject to plenty of controversy with many streamers partaking in activities that wouldn’t be allowed on other platforms.

So far, we’ve seen streamers have sex on stream, broadcast the Super Bowl, and Adin Ross even watched adult videos – all without any consequences.

Now, Heelmike has finally done enough to get banned, but only after he showed himself receiving oral sex.

Heelmike responds after one-day Kick ban for sex act on stream

Footage of the stream shows Heelmike filming himself while a girl performed the sex act on him.

“Come on, daddy,” the girl can be heard saying while he relaxes.

Taking to social media after the ban, the Twitch streamer revealed that it was all worth it, especially as he was only banned for a single day.

“One day ban on Kick after averaging 15K views and honestly I got lost in the sauce and was over the top,” he admitted. “I’ll be back with the energy, but not being disrespectful.”

The streamer went on to take a shot at Twitch, adding that Kick was the “GOAT” because the platform would reach out to creators and explain what they did wrong.

Although Heelmike didn’t share his message from Kick, Twitch has been notorious for leaving streamers in the dark when it comes to bans.

In any case, we’ll have to see if Kick decides to amplify how many days Heelmike is banned for if his next stream is anything like this one.