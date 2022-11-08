Twitch star CDawgVA stream sniped by VTuber while bar hopping in Japan

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Twitch star CDawgVA was enjoying a night on the town with friends after returning from the Trash Taste America tour when he was stream sniped by a fellow streamer ⁠— who just happened to be a VTuber.

Stream sniping has become a bit more of a common phenomenon as Twitch has become a bigger thing. With big creators going around in public places, it’s not uncommon for fans to try and snoop them out.

Even in Japan, Connor ‘CDawgVA’ Colquhoun’s IRL streams can often be disrupted by numerous stream snipers. However not all the interactions are bad, and sometimes, it’s those who you least expect.

While at a bar in Tokyo, dabbling in some beer pong, Connor was stopped by someone asking if he was, well, Connor. It just so happened to be she was also a streamer ⁠— and a VTuber at that.

The VTuber, named Magical Girl 826, showed off her stuff to Connor who was bewildered at the interaction. It’s not every day you have a VTuber come up and say they are one, but she was more than willing.

She is a real-life musician as well, performing in gigs across the country. The duo spoke for a moment about each other’s content and Connor’s Japanese skills, before taking a photo together and sharing it on social media.

Magical Girl primarily does karaoke and streaming, but also dabbles in some gaming streams too. She mentioned Among Us and Apex Legends, while on her channel she’s also played MapleStory, Splatoon, and some visual novels.

They hung around for a bit, chatting with Connor and his group which included Chris Broad from Abroad in Japan and Pete, also known as PremierTwo. They even played a game of Beer Pong together before Magical Girl’s group had to bail.

The cameo on Connor’s stream helped her boom on social media. Magical Girl’s YouTube page gained 1,200 subscribers overnight, almost doubling what it was. Thousands more have viewed her videos, and her Twitter also climbed by a few hundred.

However, the most important thing was everyone having a good time, and they certainly had that.