Twitch Rivals disqualify Tfue's Minecraft tournament win over brightness settings - Dexerto

Following his first place finish in the Twitch Rivals Minecraft Mystery Games tournament, streamer Tfue tweeted out he’d been disqualified – apparently because his brightness settings were too high.

On April 6, the Minecraft Mystery Games were held by Twitch Rivals, and streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney’s team managed to take out the competition and come in first place.

The streamer was riding high, until he was apparently informed by Twitch that his team had been disqualified because his brightness setting was “too high.”

WE JUST WON TWITCH RIVALS AND THEY DISQUALIFIED US BECAUSE MY BRIGHTNESS WAS TOO HIGH???? — Tfue (@TTfue) April 6, 2021

Sure enough, when Twitch Rivals tweeted the official results from their account, it was Team BastiGHG instead of Team Tfue, who had finished in first place before being DQ’d.

