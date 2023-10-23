Twitch CEO surprises streamers with 70/30 revenue split coupons on live show

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy appeared on the latest live stream of AustinShow, handing out prizes to contestants that included a coupon for a 70/30 subscriber revenue split on the streaming platform.

Back in September 2022, Dexerto reported at length about how Twitch content creators wished to increase the revenue split on the site so that they were given 70% of the earnings from subscribers, a bump up from the 50/50 split.

In June, Twitch finally delivered on the 70/30 split, but it came with a catch. Streamers needed at least 350 recurring paid subscribers, and it would only be paid out up to $100,000. The new system was quickly again in August after Twitch faced backlash over the strict requirements.

And now, 70/30 coupons are being handed out as prizes as the Twitch CEO appeared as a guest on AustinShow’s livestream with surprises in hand.

After handing out a couple of dollars, Clancy then stated that he’s “got something a little better” in his pocket. He then proceeds to pull out a coupon from his pocket, revealing, “scan the barcode and you’ll get yourself a little 70/30.”

While this, of course, does not fix the issue for most content creators, it does at least show that Clancy is willing to look at compensating content creators more, even if it is in the form of handing out coupons during a game show stream.

As for why Twitch was initially hesitant to make changes to the 50/50 split system, Clancy wrote in a September 21 2022 blog post, “Delivering high definition, low latency, always available live video to nearly every corner of the world is expensive.”

“Using the published rates from Amazon Web Services’ Interactive Video Service (IVS) — which is essentially Twitch video — live video costs for a 100 CCU streamer who streams 200 hours a month are more than $1000 per month.”

And while the battle still rages on to increase the percentage that most streamers make from subs, Clancy seems to be more willing to address the situation and even poke fun at it in some regard.

