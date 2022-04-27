Asmongold calls EEvisu a “piece of sh*t” following OTK Schooled cheating scandal

Asmongold has hit out at mash star EEvisu after he was caught cheating during the final round of OTK’s game show ‘Schooled.’

Streamer EEvisu won $50,000 after being crowned the champion of OTK Schooled Season 2, beating fellow small streamer ExtraEmily.

However, things turned heated after viewers compiled a number of clips and images that showed EEvisu cheating during the episode’s final question. As a result, he issued an apology video, and ExtraEmily was proclaimed as the “real” winner of Season 2.

Several streamers have already shared their opinions on the drama. Now, one of OTK’s co-founders Asmongold has given his response, calling EEvisu a “piece of sh*t” for cheating.

Advertisement

Asmongold slams EEvisu for cheating

As co-founder of OTK, fans were eager to hear what Asmongold had to say about the scandal surrounding EEvisu cheating in the final round of the Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?-style show ‘Schooled.’ During his livestream on April 26, Asmon admitted that he wanted to move on from the incident, but was annoyed by EEvisu’s actions.

“I mean, the guy’s a piece of sh*t for cheating. I’m glad that he at least admitted up to it and I think let’s just move on.”

EEvisu did issue an apology saying that he had spoken to the OTK team and that he wanted to have a “clean conscience” after the drama. However, the clip seemed a bit forced for Asmon, who accepted EEvisu’s apology, but claimed he only came clean because he got caught.



Advertisement

“The thing is he admitted it after it was proven almost beyond a shadow of a doubt that he was cheating,” the Twitch star said. “It’s not like he just grew a conscience overnight. I think people grew a little bit of evidence overnight and then somehow he grew a conscience after that. So, that’s really what happened.”

Schooled certainly was no stranger to cheating allegations. Although, earlier on in his stream, he claimed that it would be “totally f*cking amazing” to set up a ‘Summer School’ where OTK would bring all the ‘cheaters’ together to participate in a game show.

Advertisement

Mizkif may have proclaimed that he was canceling the fan-favorite Schooled following the numerous cheating scandals. However, Asmon and his fans have found the perfect alternative.