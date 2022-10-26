Twitch cooking streamer blows chat away with insane guitar solo

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

During a Twitch broadcast, cooking streamer Henlips1 surprised viewers by performing an amazing guitar solo.

A comedian and musician, Henry Phillips possesses a great many talents, one of which includes cooking. Notably, he shares the latter passion online via a YouTube page – Henry Phillips – and a Twitch channel – Henlips 1.

Phillips’ Twitch viewers typically tune in to see Henry’s Kitchen, a show wherein the multitalented streamer gives cooking lessons.

Every so often, though, Phillips pulls out a guitar and surprises the chat with skills that many did not expect.

Twitch streamer’s awesome guitar solo surprises viewers

During a recent Twitch broadcast, Henry Phillips impressed viewers with an electric guitar solo they won’t soon forget.

“Henry Van Halen,” someone in the chat wrote while Phillips shredded away at his guitar. “He’s almost as good at guitar as he is at cooking,” another person commented.

Meanwhile, several dozen other viewers filled the chat with expletives, making their general shock abundantly clear.

Those who tuned in to the cooking stream were especially gobsmacked by Phillips’ ability to play the iconic guitar riff from Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’.

Clearly, Henlips1 viewers join the show for the cooking lessons but stick around for the Twitch streamer’s surprise guitar solos. Either way, it would seem that most appreciate the content.

Phillips also casually drops good advice during his cooking streams. In one recent instance, the cook and comedian told chat that wearing protective eyewear while cutting onions is the best way to prevent unwanted tears.

There’s no telling what kind of gems will come from Henry’s Kitch next.