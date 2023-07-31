Twitch CEO Dan Clancy splits streaming community with showering routine

Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy split the streaming community after revealing in a ExtraEmily IRL stream that he only showers twice a week.

Extra Emily has had some infamous takes on personal hygiene, in that she personally doesn’t shower every day. She has on various occasions admitted to only showering twice a week, claiming it was healthier to do so.

And it now seems Emily may have found a kindred spirit in Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy as he too revealed that he only showers twice a week during an IRL stream with Emily.

As the pair were hiking, Emily lamented about not going to the gym regularly as every time she works out she would need to shower, which she dislikes. This launched the pair into a conversation about general showering habits.

Upon Emily revealing that she only showers twice a week, Clancy agreed with her, saying it was fine. “You don’t have to shower every day,” he said, calling it normal.

He further added, saying it was actually a healthy approach. “Daily showering is not what we’re supposed to do,” he said. To which Emily replied, “Amen Dan, amen.” Clancy further explained, “I also only shower twice a week and I also exercise every day.”

He said that his showering routine started in 2020 when he was in lockdown and working from home which made him switch things up, also adding that since he has longer hair, it was more work to wash it daily.

Naturally, this confused many viewers in Emily’s chat, leaving them divided. The chat was filled with many question marks and “huh” from disgusted fans. Though the odd stray comment called it “based.”

Surprisingly, Clancy joins a group of Twitch streamers who also shares some interesting showering habits, with Fuslie and Asmongold making headlines for only showering a handful of times per week as well.