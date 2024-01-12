Twitch CEO announces 3 key focuses for the platform in 2024

Twitch’s Chief Executive Officer recently fielded questions from the community during a livestream. In the Q&A, he outlined three major areas of improvement that Twitch would focus on in 2024.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy hosted a live stream Q&A via the company’s channel on January 11 following a round of layoffs to begin 2024. In the stream, Clancy addressed the layoffs and revealed the platform wasn’t “profitable”.

Clancy also discussed a potential change in the recent “artistic nudity” policies that took the internet by storm. When questioned about improvements to the platform, the Twitch CEO highlighted three core areas that the company would target in 2024.

Firstly, Clancy reiterated a commitment to enhanced broadcasting that was touched on during TwitchCon 2023. The other two areas the company is concerned with are the improvement of the Twitch mobile app and collaboration both internally and externally.

When discussing proposed changes to the mobile app, the vision Clancy had felt remarkably similar to TikTok. “We’re building a responsive and immersive feed (so) that when you land on the mobile app, you’ll land in live content,” he revealed.

The aim is to cater to the way that Twitch mobile is used in short bursts when viewers have the opportunity. “We think improving the mobile app will help shorter, more frequent mobile sessions which will keep people attached to their communities,” he explained.

Regarding collaboration, Clancy said that Twitch was at work on “a tool that can help people collaborate” on the platform. This is apparently in an effort to aid streamers in growing their channel which is why externally collaborative features are also being prioritised.

“Another thing that we’re working on … is helping you more easily create content from your live streams to share on other third-party platforms,” he said. “We have the clips editor, we want to make that better so it’s easier for you to take things and export.”

Unsplash: Caspar Camille Rubin The Twitch mobile app has been in sore need of an upgrade.

Twitch already has a partnership with TikTok to facilitate integration between the two platforms. Clancy explained that the new work aims to do something similar with other popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

These proposed changes are sure to help the company compete in the live streaming space with competitors like Kick, which recently made light of Twitch’s decision to lay off over 500 employees.