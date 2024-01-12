Twitch CEO suggests “artistic nudity” policy could change again in near future

Twitch is reportedly set to reduce its workforce by a staggering 35% in the coming days.

Twitch’s contentious “artistic nudity” policy could soon change once again, CEO Dan Clancy has implied, just weeks after the platform swiftly rolled back its sweeping changes.

Over the years we’ve seen a wide range of trends – otherwise referred to as ‘metas’ – take shape on Twitch. However, one in particular took off in 2023, much to the dismay of countless streamers and viewers alike.

The ‘topless meta’ as it was known, led to an update to the platform’s sexual content guidelines on December 14. One that, for a brief period, allowed “content that ‘deliberately highlights breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region,’ even when fully clothed,” to be featured on stream, so long as it was labeled appropriately.

This also opened the door for the likes of “body writing, erotic dances,” and plenty more. Though the policy change was shortlived as just 48 hours later, Twitch rolled back these changes.

Now a few weeks removed from the fiasco, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has implied they might revisit the platform’s policy once again in the near future.

“Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change,” Clancy explained on December 16 upon rolling back the Twitch changes. At the time, he assured, “depictions of real or fictional nudity won’t be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium.”

Though now, in a recent broadcast facing the music in light of mass layoffs, Clancy suggested he’s open to “reconsidering” once again down the line.

“Does Twitch plan to revisit the implied nudity policy in the near future?” One viewer asked during the Q&A portion of the stream. “It’s a good question,” Clancy responded.

“I’ll tell you, it could be reconsidered once we have the ability to blur thumbnails and for viewers to say ‘I don’t want to see sexually themed content.’ Those are the two things we’re working on,” he said.

So although no immediate plans are in the works, the status of artistic nudity could be in flux once again when new upgrades are rolled out on Twitch.

For now though, Clancy claimed the focus of some streams will remain off-limits no matter what, but that he’s open to making room for certain types of more explicit content.

“My view is, having talked to some of the streamers that do it, they push the limit for some people. In terms of the art policy, [streamers who] use the human body as art expression, we might be able to revisit that one. I probably care more about that one than the implied nudity.”