TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023: Dates, location, streamers, more

TwitchCon 2023 is headed to Las Vegas. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in, including the event dates, locations, and which streamers are coming.

Twitch previously revealed the dates and locations for this year’s TwitchCon events in February 2023, hyping up fans before meeting their favorite streamers.

In addition to Las Vegas, TwitchCon 2023 took place in Paris in July 2023, with content creators like KarlJacobs and GeorgeNotFound in attendance – creators who also hosted a highly-anticipated live episode of their Banter podcast during the event.

Article continues after ad

Now, TwitchCon will soon make its way to North America. Here’s everything we know about Twitch Con 2023 in Las Vegas, including dates, locations, and who you’ll be able to meet there.

Article continues after ad

Twitch’s February blog post revealed that TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas will take place from October 20 to October 22, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Which streamers are attending TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas?

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane is the most-followed woman on Twitch.

Here are some of the confirmed streamers attending TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Amouranth

Mizkif

Pokimane

Hasan

QuarterJade

Chica

Rubius

ElSpreen

SypherPK

GeorgeNotFound

You can check out the full lineup on TwitchCon’s official website.

Article continues after ad

TwitchCon will hold various activities for attendees to participate in, including community panels and interactive workshops. The festivities also include an artist alley, an expo floor, and a glitch theater.

TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas’s schedule is packed with events like Games Done Quick Express, which follows speedrunning sessions that benefit charities. You can also learn to play games like Magic: The Gathering and Star Wars: Unlimited.

Article continues after ad

Head over to TwitchCon’s official website for a detailed schedule of events.

Article continues after ad

For more Twitch news and other viral stories, check out Dexerto’s coverage here.