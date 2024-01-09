Twitch reportedly set to lay off 500 employees

Layoffs at Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch are seemingly set to continue in 2024 as roughly 500 employees, 35% of the total workforce, are reportedly on the chopping block to start the new year.

2023 was an incredibly turbulent year for the gaming and entertainment industries with layoffs all but across the board for developers and streaming giants alike. Twitch wasn’t spared of this fate as a reported 400 staff members were let go early in 2023.

Later reports indicated even more roles were “at risk” and now, those warnings seem to have come to fruition. Bloomberg reports roughly 35% of Twitch’s total headcount is set to be let go in the coming days, totaling roughly 500 employees.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The platform is supposedly set to finalize its decision this week, with hundreds of employees soon to be informed of their redundancy.

Twitch Twitch is reportedly set to reduce its workforce by a staggering 35% in the coming days.

It’s unclear at the time of writing which particular disciplines may be impacted most by these layoffs, or whether the reduction sweeps across the entire company.

As key executives parted ways in 2023, Bloomberg also reported the “exodus” was far from over, with many still onboard detailing ‘inner turmoil’ in light of the significant shakeups.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now, with roughly 500 more staff members set to be cut in the coming days, it’s clear stability isn’t quite in the cards as 2024 gets underway.

Article continues after ad

This enormous round of layoffs also comes hot on the heels of Twitch’s decision to abandon the South Korean market in early 2024 due to supposedly “prohibitive” costs of operations. Though, it’s unclear if the two are directly linked at this stage.

We’re sure to see an outpouring of job alerts across social media in the days to come as Twitch employees are notified of the company’s decision.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you posted here with all the latest developments as the reported layoffs imminently take effect.