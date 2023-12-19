Twitch streamer wears nothing except censor bars as ‘topless’ meta evolves

Twitch’s new “topless meta” has taken the streaming world by storm and now, an OnlyFans model has found a way to spice up the controversial content through censorship.

The streaming landscape changed in early December when Twitch streamers began broadcasting “topless,” testing the platform’s terms of service.

Morgpie, the streamer who popularized this trend, revealed in an exclusive interview with Dexerto that she actually wears clothes while streaming that the camera doesn’t show.

Now, other streamers have stepped in to take the meta to the next level by appearing completely nude with censor bars covering her private regions.

‘Topless’ Twitch streamer panics as censor bar vanishes

Across social media, clips spread showing Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model ‘Firedancer’ broadcasting while appearing to be stark naked.

The footage soon spread like wildfire with the original clip receiving over 100,000 views in under a day with many users impressed and disgusted by the stream.

However, she wasn’t actually nude. In another clip, her censor bar suddenly vanished, revealing that the Twitch streamer was wearing a bra underneath, causing her to panic and hide.

“New meta just dropped,” captioned one user on Reddit.

“How trashy can we get, surely this is the limit,” said someone else.

Another user was more hostile with their response and urged the Amazon-owned platform to take action: “Twitch just ban this shi*t already…It’s so goddamn sad to see what Twitch has become.”

So far, Twitch has yet to comment on the censor bar controversy. Just recently, following the topless meta’s popularity, the site briefly changed its guidelines to allow “artistic nudity” but reverted the policy after streamers took things too far.