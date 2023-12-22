Twitch meta fiasco escalates as men work their ‘Joy-Cons’ on censor bar streams

Though the ‘Topless’ censor bar Twitch meta has been a mostly female-occupied affair, the lads weren’t going to get left out. Men are now censoring themselves as they pretend to work their, uh… ‘Joy-Cons.’

Twitch has been a bit strange over the past few weeks. From the short-lived “artistic nudity” era to the various ‘topless’ and censor bar metas, the platform has been rushed with an influx of streamers who are pushing the community guidelines to the very limit.

And, while many streamers embracing the meta have been those who keep OnlyFans channels or have specialized in cosplay and other forms of art that involve the human body on Twitch, average streamers that normally did other content have started to get in on the action.

OTK streamer Tectone is one such streamer who decided to go live with a censor bar covering ban-worthy contents on his livestream. He claims he’s started a “revolution” and that other streamers should join in with their ‘Joy-Cons’ in hand.

The ‘censor bar meta’ was a term used in jest as some of the platform’s top streamers got to the top by pushing the boundaries, but now streamers that normally wouldn’t dabble in this kind of content are using it to seemingly point out the ridiculous nature of people being “nude” on broadcast.

Tectone is one such streamer who decided to play with his ‘Joy-Con’ behind one of the now-ubiquitous censor bars on stream.

“I’ve started a revolution it seems. This one’s for all my g**ners out there. Men can do this meta just as well as a woman. Get out there and crank your hog gentlemen.”

However, Tectone isn’t the only one. He may be one of the most popular streamers to do it, but he definitely didn’t start the ‘Joy-Con’ Twitch meta. At least, when it comes to putting a censor bar over bannable ‘Joy-Cons’.

Streamer ShaneYiT did something similar on stream himself, although he had his girlfriend walk in on him with his ‘Joy-Con’ covered on stream. Things didn’t go too well for him.

Then again, Shane got his butt waxed live on stream earlier this year, so this definitely isn’t the most extreme thing he’s done nor the first time he’s pushed Twitch’s community guidelines a bit.

With the emergence of the ‘Joy-Con’ meta, it’s hard to say just how long it’ll take Twitch to figure out a way to crack down on suggestive streams. It’s a tall order, but the ‘Joy-Con’ meta indicates that things are coming to a head.