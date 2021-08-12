Twitch bans Brazilian streamer arrested for allegedly raping two children

A Brazilian Fortnite streamer has been banned on Twitch just two weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of raping two children.

Twitch streamer Raulino de Oliveira ‘RaulZito’ Maciel was arrested on July 27 in Florianópolis after two children between the ages of 10-14 came forward with accusations.

Police claim the streamer used his fame and presence on social media, where he has thousands of followers, to lure children on Instagram.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in Rio and São Paulo with the victims being TV, film, and theater actors. Maciel would allegedly message the children on Instagram, promising them jobs, such as work for a major TV station.

Advertisement

Additionally, police have said there may be more victims and that investigations are ongoing.

Read More: RDR2 voice actor debunks CoD Vanguard role rumors

His team, SBT Games, has since dropped the streamer and is waiting for the results of the investigation.

On August 12, Twitch banned the streamer from its platform, however, he still remains a Twitch Partner.

Yes, the account is still a partner pic.twitter.com/DQKoHxJgHV — CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) August 12, 2021

Interestingly, although the luring allegedly took place on Instagram, RaulZito’s account remains intact on that platform. His YouTube channel, however, has been taken down.

The decision to ban the streamer following these disturbing allegations marks a similar trend for Twitch.

Even though he had switched to Facebook Gaming at the time, Twitch banned former Smash pro and content creator Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios after he admitted to inappropriate conduct with underage girls.

Advertisement

Another situation happened with Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada after allegations against him surfaced. Despite the Smash pro settling with his accuser in court, claiming that he was in fact the one abused and filing an appeal with Twitch, the company has not retracted his ban.

It’s unclear if RaulZito’s Twitch ban has a set duration or if it is indefinite. The Amazon-owned platform does not comment on bans for individual streamers.