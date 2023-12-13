Twitch updates sexual content guidelines amid ‘topless’ meta backlash

Twitch has updated its guidelines on sexual content following mass outrage that occurred as a result of a new ‘topless’ meta taking over the site.

Over the weekend of December 8, a new ‘meta’ gained popularity on Twitch after streamer, cosplayer, and OnlyFans model ‘Morgpie’ went viral on social media.

Morgpie’s stream showed the broadcaster seemingly topless, sparking outrage across the net as to what kinds of content was allowed on Twitch.

Three days later, Morgpie was banned — but now, Twitch has officially switched up its guidelines in relation to sexual content on its platform, making big changes for streamers.

Twitch changes guidelines after ‘topless’ stream backlash

In response to feedback from streamers regarding its guidelines, Twitch rolled out a massive update to its “approach to sexual content” on December 13.

In a large post, Twitch clarified a few major changes for the update, one of which now allows “content that ‘deliberately highlights breasts, buttocks or pelvic region,’ even when fully clothed” — provided that it is properly labeled.

This aligns with one of the three reasons Twitch gave Morgpie for her ban earlier this week, leaving viewers assuming that ‘topless’ streams might be allowed moving forward.

Twitch also admitted that its previous outlook on this content “was out of line with industry standards and resulted in female-presenting streamers being disproportionately penalized.”

Other policies that were once prohibited and are now allowed with a label include “fictionalized …fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender,” “body writing on female-presenting breasts and/or buttocks regardless of gender,” and “erotic dances that involve disrobing or disrobing gestures, such as strip teases.”

That’s not all; certain dances, such as “twerking, grinding, and pole dancing” are now allowed to stream on Twitch without a label, and broadcasts that are labeled with “Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use; Violent and Graphic Depictions; Gambling; and/or Sexual Themes” will no longer be allowed on Twitch’s home page.

This marks a major shift for Twitch’s policies on such content. While responses currently appear to be mixed, many viewers are happy about the changes coming to the site’s homepage, regardless.

