Tsukumo Sana says goodbye to Hololive in tearful graduation stream

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Hololive EN star Tsukumo Sana has finally graduated from the VTuber agency. The guardian of the universe bid farewell to her fans, as well as her Council genmates, in a tearful hour-long stream watched by hundreds of thousands.

The month of July has flown by for Tsukumo Sana, and now it’s time the Hololive star bids farewell to the agency. The Australian VTuber announced her shock graduation at the start of the month, jamming in plenty of collabs to make plenty of memories in her short time left.

On July 31 though, it was time to say goodbye for real.

Tsukumo Sana’s graduation stream was a tearful event as tens of thousands of Sanallites sat in chat spamming yellow love hearts in honor of their favorite idol.

“This is my last stream on this channel,” she opened up the broadcast with. “I’m not going to be updating any more of my socials. I’ll be handing them back to my boss.

“The absolute overwhelming support that I’ve received blows my mind. I keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling and there’s more and more. I tried to like as many as I could and see as many as I can, and a lot of it all of a sudden hits you and you start crying.”

It was a much quieter affair compared to the likes of Kiryu Coco’s graduation, with Sana sitting by herself reading out heartfelt messages left by the rest of Hololive for the majority of the broadcast.

No matter the generation or the language barrier though, everyone from Hololive chipped into the letter. Some of the messages hit harder than most, like those from Tsukumo Sana’s genmates.

“Sana, I’m really glad that I met you,” the Warden of Time, Ouro Kronii, said. “Your passion and hardworking energy rubs off on others, including myself. Thank you for being an honest and motivating person who I’m proud to call as a friend. I’ll visit space in the future, so show me around then!”

Ceres Fauna continued: “From the moment I first met you, it was so apparent just how special you are. I feel so lucky to be friends with someone so witty, talented, thoughtful, sweet, and cute. I’m sad to see you go, but I know we’ll be friends no matter what. Please keep shining like the star you are and find happiness wherever you go! I love you forever.”

The letter reading led to a concert featuring all of Hololive English ⁠— Council, Myth, and IRyS ⁠— singing some of the group’s work as well as Tsukumo Sana’s original song, Astrogirl, as a finale.

It ended with the six members of ‘CouncilRyS’ on stage watching her fly off into space for the final time.

Tsukumo Sana’s graduation stream peaked at more than 75,000 live viewers, with the VOD having been watched by 800,000 within 24 hours of its release.

With tears streaming in chat, on Twitter, and on-screen, Sana had one last message for her Sanallites though: “You’re all loved by the universe. I’m not alone, and you aren’t either.”