Haachama returns with new music video after Hololive VTuber’s eight-month absence

Akai Haato – better known as Haachama – has returned to content creation after an eight-month break and the Hololive VTuber has released a music video for her latest song to mark the occasion.

Akai Haato is a Hololive member who debuted in its First Generation making her one of the VTuber agency’s longing serving talents. She’s also one of the most popular having accumulated 1.45 million subscribers on YouTube.

Despite her success, Haachama found herself having to take an extended break in March 2023 with her poor physical health being cited as the cause.

Following the news Hololive fans eagerly awaited her return and now the wait is over as Akai Haato is back with a new music video.

Akai Haato is back with a new MV

Haachama has officially returned after an eight-month absence following health concerns. Alongside a Just Chatting stream where she spoke to fans on a variety of topics, the Hololive idol also released a new music video for BUTA.

BUTA is Haato’s latest song that she first released and performed at Hololive 4th Fest – Our Bright Parade in March 2023. However, its official release alongside a proper MV wasn’t to be with her break taking priority.

Now she’s back her fans can check out the new MV for BUTA which features plenty of fun visuals fitting of such a catchy albeit slightly cursed song.

The reception to Haachama’s return has been overwhelmingly positive with both VTuber fans and her friends at Hololive being delighted to see her back.

Takanashi Kiara, Tokoyami Towa, and Sakura Miko all responded to the idol’s initial return stream announcement welcoming Haato back and saying how happy they were to see her.

Her fans were equally excited with the most liked English comment on the new music video saying: “Haachama coming back was already a gift in of itself, but she even went and made a new MV! Coming back with a bang, truly the strongest idol.”

With Akai Haato streaming again her loyal and patient fans can once again enjoy her regular content with the Hololive idol firmly back in action.