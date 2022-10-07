Try Guys wife Becky Habersberger goes viral on TikTok amid Ned Fulmer drama

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Try Guys wife Becky Habersberger has gone viral on her ‘Becksmecks2’ TikTok account after uploading videos talking about the recent Ned Fulmer cheating drama.

Over the last few years, Becky Habersberger (Keith’s wife) and the other partners of Try Guys members have made up the ‘Try Wives,’ and have provided content separate from the Try Guys.

Allegations that Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife began taking over the internet on September 27, however, prompting his swift release from the group, leading to various members staying rather quiet about the situation.

On October 6, Becky posted videos on her ‘Becksmecks2’ TikTok account regarding the situation.

Becky Habersberger goes viral on TikTok

In the first video she uploaded, Becky said: “I don’t have much to say at this time, but for now I’ll just say…” and then made an exaggerated frown face towards the camera.

In less than 24 hours after it was uploaded, the video has been viewed over 5.4 million times.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Her video even prompted Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang to return to TikTok with a duet of her video.

In it, he pours two glasses of wine while staring at the camera.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

She apparently uploaded another video with more details, but it’s since been deleted. In another upload, she explains that she deleted it because she received a “genuine apology” from whoever it was about.

However, she had a message to share: “The things that you put on the internet are there, and they’re there forever… and people see them. Real people see them.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

It’s unknown when or if the Try Wives will release their next podcast episode, or even if the next episode will talk about the recent drama.

We’ll just have to wait to see. In the meantime, you can head over here to check out more entertainment news.