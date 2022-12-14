Truck driver crashes live on Twitch stream after getting side-swiped

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

A truck driver has caught the moment his semi crashed live on a Twitch stream after being side-swiped by a distracted driver. ‘OTR_Penguin’ managed to escape harm’s way ⁠— for him and the fellow driver ⁠— but it came at the cost of his haul.

Driving on Twitch doesn’t always go well, with the platform promoting safe practices to avoid distracted driving.

OTR_Penguin follows all of these practices for his long-haul trucking trips, taking his chat around the United States with him while he spends hours and days on the road. However things took a turn for the worse on December 13 after he crashed live on stream.

Penguin just seems to be going down the road like any old day, minding his own business, when a red pickup starts veering into his lane. He quickly turns away to avoid a collision, one that could have ended in disaster given the size of his semi.

However in doing so, he fell off the side of the road into the trees, coming to an abrupt stop. While he nearly manages to miss the veering car — you can hear a little side-swipe — his semi tips over on the side of the road.

The audio cuts out before you can hear Penguin’s reaction to the incident. He was all strapped in though, safe from any harm in that way. He unbuckled his seat belt and fell towards the passenger seat after the collision, before getting out.

With the VOD deleted, it’s unclear what Penguin was actually hauling, and the full aftermath of what happened. The Twitter linked with his Twitch account has not been used in more than a year.

When more details are made available, we’ll keep you updated here.