Castro1021 updates fans after high-speed car crash caught live on Twitch stream

Twitch star Edwin ‘Castro_1021’ Castro captured a massive car crash on camera during an IRL stream in Qatar, leaving fans questioning what happened.

Whenever Twitch streamers take their streams outside, they can be a little open to random things happening in the background. Some of these have provided Twitch highlights that will go down in infamy, while others are quickly moved on from.

In the case of Castro, the FIFA streamer has been attending the World Cup in Qatar, going to matches, and exploring the city of Doha on his off days.

He’s already gone a bit viral on TikTok for his reaction to Robert Lewandowki’s penalty being saved against Mexico, but, during December 7 stream, he had a scary moment where he captured a car crash happening right in front of them.

Castro_1021 catches massive car crash during IRL Twitch stream

With the World Cup having two days off between the round of 16 and quarter-finals, Castro took his IRL stream around Doha, visiting a few attractions and meeting a few fans in the wild.

Towards the end of the broadcast, he and his pals were being driven around by a taxi driver and having a pretty jovial chat. Though that turned into a pretty frightening scene when a car traveling alongside them crashed and rolled right in front of the car Castro was traveling in.

The Twitch streamer repeatedly urged the driver to stop as the car rolled in front of them, wanting to bring calm to the situation.

It’s unclear what caused the other car to crash, especially as there didn’t appear to be any contact between them.

Castro confirmed that everyone came out of things unscathed, including the other driver and that the police had assisted with everything.

The original clips and parts of his stream where the crash happened have since been removed and the steamer hasn’t been live since it happened. Though, he may address things further when he does.