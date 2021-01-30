 Trillion minutes watched one of Twitch's several wild 2020 stats - Dexerto
Trillion minutes watched one of Twitch’s several wild 2020 stats

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:37

by Theo Salaun
twitch streaming statistics
Pexels, @freestocksorg / Twitch

Twitch

As much of the world shifted to more time spent at home, Twitch had an absurd statistical year in 2020. From a trillion minutes watched to $83 million raised for charity, Senior Vice President Damian Burns has revealed some of the company’s wildest numbers.

Whether you call it 1 trillion minutes or the (less-glamorous sounding) 16.7 billion hours, a lot of time was spent watching Twitch streams in 2020. This enormous number can be attributed to more indoor leisure time, gaming’s continued growth and the platform’s increased variety of content — no matter how you look at it, that Twitch had a huge year.

Past astronomical viewership numbers, Burns has also revealed astounding streamer and charity statistics. For the former, as more and more people turned to online hobbies and part-time jobs, Twitch saw over 6 million unique streamers each month.

For the latter, the platform raised $83 million in 2020, a whopping 70-percent increase in charity money raised over 2019’s $56 million. From entertaining the masses to helping the world, Twitch’s 2020 statistics are, at the very least, notable.

Twitch’s 2020 statistics

  • Average daily visitors: 26.5 million
  • Average viewership (at any moment): 2+ million
  • Unique streamers per month: 6+ million
  • Minutes watched: 1 trillion
  • Money raised for charity: $83 million

While it’s obviously hard to draw direct parallels against other streaming services, Twitch’s numbers represent impressive growth and legitimate competition for users’ screen time. 

With Mixer shuttering its services in June 2020, Twitch further cemented itself as the defacto top gamer streaming platform. Coupling that gaming content with a versatile “Just Chatting” section, the site stands alone, tiers above hopeful competitors like Facebook Gaming.

Interestingly, some vague comparisons can be made to established mainstream streaming services as well. Full data remains unavailable, but Nielsen does have some numbers at hand (via TechCrunch) and Netflix’s top five television shows in the US were watched for 190.5 billion minutes in 2020. That can’t be legitimately compared to Twitch’s all-encompassing, global 1 trillion — but it does demonstrate how big of a player the live-streaming platform has become.

During a year that needed it more than ever, Twitch’s enormous viewership turned into tremendous generosity. Sending over $80 million to charitable causes is a serious accomplishment and one can only hope that the number continues to grow in 2021.

The sole point of caution inferred from these numbers though? Prepare for a hard road if you want to become a streamer. With over 6 million trying to stream each month, the field is more competitive than ever.

Call of Duty

Vikkstar reveals why he’s quitting Warzone and when he might return

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:31

by Julian Young
Vikkstar Warzone Cheating Video Quitting With Logo
YouTube / Vikkstar123

Vikkstar Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator, YouTube personality and London Royal Ravens co-owner Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn announced he is quitting Warzone, and revealed that only a significant update to the game can convince him to return.

Call of Duty: Warzone took the battle royale scene by storm with its release on March 10, 2020. In almost a year since its debut, the game has achieved impressive milestones including 80 million downloads alongside millions of hours watched on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Warzone started off strong, but has suffered from a number of issues since its release. Various game-breaking bugs and exploits, along with a rising number of cheaters, have led to more and more criticism from the game’s pro players and content creators.

The latest creator sharing their concerns is powerhouse YouTuber Vikkstar. Previously one of the game’s top players and content creators, he announced his departure from the BR and confirmed it will take a lot to bring him back.

Vikkstar Warzone Spectating Cheater Facebook Gaming
YouTube / Vikkstar123
Vikkstar’s video shows footage of another player hacking and streaming on Facebook Gaming at the same time.

In a recent video, Vikkstar began by explaining the decline in Warzone-based content on his channel and confirmed hackers are the reason for his move away from Verdansk. “The game is in the worst state it’s ever been,” he noted, calling out the infestation of hackers that have taken over Warzone.

“Activision really isn’t addressing how many hackers there are in the game,” he continued. Further, the streamer recounted that, while playing Warzone earlier in the day, he encountered a hacker that was streaming their gameplay – hacks and all – to more than 100 viewers on Facebook Gaming.

“They’re a Prestige 2 account with loads of hours on the game, and they’re just sat there hacking and nothing is done about it,” he pointed out. “There’s always more and more hackers,” he went on, echoing the feelings of many other creators when it comes to the large number of cheaters in the game.

“It’s in an awful, awful state. This is sad for me,” the creator said as he looked back on his time as a competitor and host of his own Warzone tournament. He also expressed frustration with the failure to address Warzone’s cheating problems, and reiterated that “the player base of the game is now so saturated with hackers.”

“You either laugh or you cry at how sad it is, that this is the state of a game that we used to love and grind every single day,” he went on. Vikkstar then dived into his relationship with Activision, and how he hoped this video might help to bring more attention to the cheating issues.

“Even though I’m a CoD Partner, this is a way to reach out to Activision and say ‘This needs to be addressed. Really this needs to be fixed,'” he confirmed. The creator also shared his grim outlook on the cheating situation, and warned that “it truly will be the death of the game.”

Like Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier’s recent criticisms, Vikkstar then revealed that playing with so many hackers was simply too stressful for him to continue creating content in Warzone: “Perhaps if there’s a new update to the game, we have some new stuff to cover, a new map that will bring me back, but until then it’s so painful to play.”

“Hopefully you guys appreciate me speaking up and using my platform for that, and we can kinda band together, amplify this and really put out a message to Activision and Raven,” he went on. After showing his viewers footage of the hacker streaming to Facebook, Vikkstar simply commented “What an absolute joke.”

The YouTuber is far from the first creator to voice his concerns about the state of cheating in Warzone, but as a CoD Partner and co-owner of a Call of Duty League team, Activision will likely pay close attention to his criticisms as the cheating problem in Warzone continues to grow.