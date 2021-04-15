Trainwrecks reveals he's down over $100k on casino stream despite $400k jackpot - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks won big during a casino slot broadcast to the tune of a $400K jackpot, but despite the massive win, he’s still down quite a lot.

During an April 15 broadcast, the streamer was playing Book of Shadows slots and talking with his chat, hoping to win some money.

After landing a nice spin with three symbols across the five lanes to the tune of the nice cash, he began to wonder why he couldn’t get five.

Little did he know that he wouldn’t have to wait long for that to happen. Mere moments later, Train was in for the payday of his life when suddenly, he ended up hitting five symbols across.

“Ohh!” he cried out in glee when it finally happened. “Holy f**k! Four hundred thousand!”

The happy streamer immediately jumped out of his chair and ran across his room in excitement.

In total, thanks to some extra spins that accompanied the huge jackpot, he ended up with a bit over $400,000.

“Hitting all five stacked symbols and in the same one getting a retrigger, that’s like the best of the best,” Train explained after things had quieted down. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Sadly, however, even with this win, the streamer revealed he was still down in total funds.

“The f**ked up thing is, I’m not even up overall. I’m still down like one or two hundred thousand,” he revealed. “I’m still down probably $250,000 plus.”

Nonetheless, Train was still rightfully thrilled with his results. “I just won what Ludwig took streaming for two weeks straight to make. I won that with one spin,” he grinned, referring to the fellow Twitch star’s month-long subathon.

This does go to show that as rewarding as gambling is, it can also have some extreme lows that can suck the life out of you. Hopefully, Train can continue his success and end up completely in the green again soon.