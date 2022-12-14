Trainwreck reveals staggering number of Twitch subs he gifted in 2022

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is known for many things on Twitch, but his generosity is a big positive. He has set up plenty of services for his community, and supports other creators — revealing how much so in terms of Twitch gift subs just before the end of the year.

Trainwreck might be a divisive figure on Twitch due to his gambling broadcasts, but he has been very generous to fans, viewers, and fellow streamers. He has donated a lot of money, and set up support services, to look after his community.

Streamers sending out gift subs to other Twitch stars isn’t a new concept. However Train has taken it to the next level in 2022 with a staggering amount.

Article continues after ad

On December 14, Trainwreck revealed he had gifted a total of 24,346 subs on the platform throughout the year of 2022. Since one sub costs $4.99, that places the value of his subs at a whopping $121,486.54 USD.

“If they showed Bits, and StreamLabs and StreamElements showed donations, believe me it’d be crazy,” Trackwreck added. “I do some crazy sh*t off stream that I don’t tweet about.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The content creator has always taken great pride in helping smaller creators, as displayed by his Twitter post and donations.

His latest venture to do so, Kick, has divided the community. It offers creators the world — including a 95% sub revenue split and 100% of all donations, unheard of in the space — but is backed by online gambling site Stake.

Article continues after ad

While those ties with “blood money”, as YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren put it, might turn some away, there’s no doubting Trainwreck is one of Twitch’s most generous streamers — and these gift subs are testament to that.