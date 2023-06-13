Topless maid left shocked after clients dad & grandpa arrive without warning

A woman on TikTok who works as a “topless maid” was left shocked after her client’s dad & grandpa arrived without warning. She revealed the hilarious interaction that followed in a now-viral video.

Throughout the last few years, an increasing number of adults have decided to find alternative ways to make money outside of typical jobs like retail, fast food, and more.

Gig jobs like DoorDash, Uber, and GrubHub are quite popular, but others have opted to find their own niche in society.

TikToker ‘sincerest_sammi’ has found her niche as a “topless maid,” and shared that she was left shocked after a client’s dad and grandpa arrived at the house she was cleaning without warning.

Topless maid reveals hilarious interaction with client’s dad & grandpa

In a video upload on June 9, 2023, Sammi shared that she was vacuuming a client’s house when his dad and grandfather walked in.

“This man’s dad and grandfather walked through the door and saw me vacuuming the damn floor,” she said. “I had two other generations of men staring at [me topless.]”

After explaining that she introduced herself to the two unannounced men, Sammi added: “I don’t know if this was a joke, but the grandfather looks at the client and said, ‘Thank God. I was beginning to wonder if you even liked girls,’ While the dad said, ‘Yeah, it’s a relief.'”

The TikToker then claimed the men asked if she wanted to go fishing with them.

After being asked to join them fishing, Sammi asked: “Don’t you have wives?”

“No, mine’s been dead for five years,” the grandpa answered.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts on Sammi’s hilarious encounter.

“I love your confidence to introduce yourself to the ‘audience.’ I love this so much for you,” one viewer said.

Another declared: “At least they can joke about it.” While a third commented: “This is my favorite story so far.”

Back in April 2023, Sammi left viewers impressed after revealing how much money she makes every day.