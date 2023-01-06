VTubers Kuzuha, Usada Pekora crack YouTube’s top 10 streamers list for 2022

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Hololive and NIJISANJI dominance on YouTube continues: Top talents Usada Pekora and Kuzuha have been named in YouTube’s top 10 streamers for 2022, according to Streams Charts, with Sakura Miko and Oozora Subaru also making waves.

VTubing is some of YouTube’s most popular content, with more than 1.5 billion views on the virtual content every month according to recent statistics.

They’re not just making waves in their own niche nowadays ⁠— and that’s reflected in viewership stats from 2022, where VTubers from Hololive and NIJISANJI have dominated the overall charts.

NIJISANJI’s Kuzuha was the second-most watched streamer on YouTube all year, with 28.26 million hours watched across 2022 according to Streams Charts. Hololive’s Usada Pekora rounded out the top five with 23.22 million hours. Both were the biggest Japanese YouTube streamers on the platform.

The VTuber accolades don’t stop there for YouTube though. Looking at average viewership, Usada Pekora was second in the world with 28,000 concurrent viewers, only behind Darren ‘iShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr.

She was joined in the top 10 by fellow Hololive stars Sakura Miko and Oozora Subaru, who had 23,000 and 21,000 concurrent viewers on average respectively.

YouTube: Kuzuha Channel Kuzuha is by far the biggest male VTuber in the world, sitting atop the global rankings for all virtual creators.

On the Twitch side of VTubing, Ironmouse and Shylily featured on the top 10 female streamers list for 2022 in second and ninth respectively. No VTuber cracked Twitch’s top 10 overall for the year, based on hours watched.

Kuzuha and Peko’s hours watched on YouTube makes them the two most popular VTubers of the year according to Streams Charts, with Ironmouse reaching 20.51 million on Twitch for third.

These stats are backed up by Holo Data and VSTATS, who track virtual YouTubers across all platforms.

With the medium only continuing to grow in both Japan and the West, don’t be surprised if more VTubers crack into top 10 lists on Twitch and YouTube in the near future.