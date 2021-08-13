TmarTn apologizes to Nadeshot over 100 Thieves Gucci collab criticism

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Trevor ‘TmarTn’ Martin has extended a public apology to Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag after his criticism of the 100 Thieves and Gucci collaboration, with Nadeshot hitting out at the creator during a podcast a few short weeks later.

TmarTn and Nadeshot are considered OGs of the Call of Duty YouTube community. For over a decade now they’ve both been popular content creators and gone on to have successful subsequent careers.

Despite how far back they go together, Nade clearly felt let down when TmarTn made some disparaging comments about the groundbreaking 100 Thieves x Gucci collaboration, even admitting that he unfollowed him on Twitter as a result.

Advertisement

“I’ve known TmarTn for 10 years, maybe longer,” he explained on the CouRage and Nadeshot Show. “The Gucci bag had just got announced… TmarTn put out a video like ‘So what does everyone think about this 100 Thieves Gucci bag? Personally, I don’t like it.’ This is one of the things you either don’t talk about or you lie about!”

Timestamp 58:05

Before long, TmarTn put out a thread of tweets as well as leaving a comment on the YouTube video, apologizing profusely for the comments.

Read More: Nadeshot responds to 100 Thieves pricing backlash

He said: “Matt I love you bro, there was NO disrespect meant whatsoever by my comment. If you watch the Twitter video again, you can hear the excitement in my voice for you and 100T.

Advertisement

“In retrospect, I could have kept a negative-ish opinion off of Twitter, but in the moment I wanted to talk about it and help amplify the launch. All publicity is good publicity.”

He also posted a thread of tweets to similar effect, making sure there’s no chance Nadeshot misses his apology.

He said that the bag isn’t “his style” but that the collaboration is a “massive W” and that he’s a “Nadeshot fan through & through.”

Nade hasn’t yet responded to TmarTn or followed him back at the time of writing, so it looks like the apology may not be welcome just yet.