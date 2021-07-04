Nadeshot responds to 100 Thieves pricing backlash & explains high costs

After the launch of the 100 Thieves Foundations collection, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has responded to a flurry of criticism about the price that’s surfaced on social media.

100 Thieves are without a doubt one of the world’s premier esports organizations when it comes to all aspects of the scene, they’ve pioneered many of the trends we see other teams following and their merchandise has been leading the way since the former CoD pro formed the org.

However, since the launch of their new Foundations apparel line, which the org has touted as being available 24/7, there was an ample amount of controversy regarding the pricing of some options.

Advertisement

Now Nadeshot has fired back at the backlash, defending the costs on Twitter.

Nadeshot responds to fans

At first glance it appeared the Foundations line was going to be one of 100 Thieves most popular yet, touted as being an everyday, more purchasable line of clothing compared to other drops 100 Thieves has done in the past. But then people saw the price.

Fans quickly fired off comments on social media, largely due to the fact they felt the cost of some items seemed outrageous. One, in particular, said that “Nadeshot and 100T should be ashamed” due to the $135 hoodie that was listed on the site.

Advertisement

It seems the backlash from multiple accounts got to Nade at one point, as he replied to this fan with details of where they source their products from, and how they use “the best designers, we work with the best manufacturers, and we use the best materials.”

That’s a $135 Anorak, not a hoodie. We are an apparel brand, not a merch company. We hire the best designers, we work with the best manufacturers, and we use the best materials. From our custom YKK zipper pulls, custom metal aglets, and water resistant nylon. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 3, 2021

The fan who had called out the 100 Thieves boss seemed to accept the explanation that the prices of the Foundations line is justifiable, but whether or not the price will still turn some fans off is up in the air still.