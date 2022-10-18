“Tiny cretin” James Corden roasted endlessly amid Balthazar restaurant beef

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

After treating the staff harshly, Gavin and Stacey star James Corden is at the center of widespread backlash, following his ban from the iconic New York City restaurant Balthazar.

The Balthazar restaurant is a staple of New York City culture. Opened in 1997, the French brasserie has seen all manner of celebrities walk through its doors, including James Corden.

Corden became a Los Angeles resident in 2015, replacing Craig Ferguson as the host of the Late, Late Show.

Now, The Wrong Mans star is facing backlash for his actions at the Balthazar restaurant, after the owner alleged that Corden’s attitude towards the staff was unacceptable.

Ryanair and more “ban” James Corden following Balthazar incident

On October 17, Balthazar restaurant owner Keith McNally accused Corden of “extremely nasty” behavior during his visit. “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man,” McNally remarked.

McNally clarified that “I don’t often 86 a customer. Today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

The restauranteur claimed Corden had shown shades of this behavior in his previous establishment. One example saw Corden “yelling like crazy” as a result of an honest mistake relating to his order. The encounter reportedly left McNally’s staff “shaken” at the end of their shift.

Corden’s reputation has taken on a divisive effect in recent times, and social media hasn’t hesitated to fire back at his dining etiquette.

Irish airline Ryanair were quick to join in an emerging trend of “bans” that are poking fun at the situation. “James Corden BANNED from Ryanair” declared the airline.

Comedian Phillip Henry used the opportunity to jab Corden’s hugely maligned performances in Cats and The Prom. “I don’t need James Corden banned from Balthazar, I need him banned from movie musicals,” Henry joked.

Since McNally’s story went viral, it has been revealed that Corden’s ban has been lifted. McNally explained “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f****** up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”

“Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden,” added McNally.