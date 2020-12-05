Logo
TimTheTatman gives epic rant on why Twitch DMCA ban won’t bother him

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:28

by Joe Craven
Twitch powerhouse Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has hit out at the streaming platform’s changing music rules, explaining that any DMCA ban he receives will simply see him end up on “the beach”. 

The ongoing DMCA issues in the Twitch community are showing no sign of slowing down. New guidance from the platform recommends that content creators avoid playing any music to their audiences for fear it could result in a copyright strike.

Despite being one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers, sitting at nearly 6 million followers, Betar is willing to risk the punishment, and plans to continue listening to music as normal.

During a December 4 livestream, TimTheTatman spoke at length about Twitch’s DMCA guidelines, explaining that any ban will simply prompt him to ‘hit the beach.’

Tim was playing a video that many viewers were concerned featured some copyrighted music. Their advice, as you’d expect, was to turn off the video or, at the very least, play it without sound.

“Tim you’re listening to it, stop listening,” he read. “Bro listen, man! If I get f**king banned, I’m going to the beach, literally. I’ve been on this platform for eight years bro, okay? I’ve been listening to music, pretty normally, for about 7 years. And now all of a sudden they’re like: ‘Hey! Stop doing all that!’ It’s just natural, it’s what I do.”

“If I get f**king banned, I’m f**king banned bro,” he continued, becoming increasingly animated. “I’ll invest my money, I’m going to the f**king beach. You’ll see me on the beach at the panhandle with a straw hat on, and a Bud Light Seltzer in my hand… Any questions?”

His Twitch viewers found the rant hilarious and admirable, with Tim not willing to change his favorite streaming habits despite issues with music on Twitch’s end.

Twitch has been criticized for their response to the wave of DMCA strikes that have hit the platform in 2020. Streamers have argued that they were not given fair warning, and that tools to respond/deal with the claims were either insufficient or non-existent.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red have now included a setting in the game that will disable any copyright sounds, to help protect content creators.

Dixie D’Amelio explains why ‘One Whole Day’ song is not a diss

Published: 5/Dec/2020 3:57 Updated: 5/Dec/2020 6:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dixie D’Amelio’s fans think her latest song, ‘One Whole Day,’ is a diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Griffin Johnson, but she claimed it isn’t and explained what it’s really about.

Dixie D’Amelio rocked the world with the release of her latest song, ‘One Whole Day.’ The lyrics tell how she had a falling out with a boyfriend but was only sad for one whole day and shed a single tear.

Her fans assume the song is about her break up with Griffin Johnson and think it’s her way of throwing him some shade. However, Dixie D’Amelio recently answered some questions about the song on YouTube, and she explained that it’s not a diss track.

“Being sad is not what the song is about,” she said, without mentioning Griffin Johnson’s name. “The song is basically about how I am only going to be sad for one day from a breakup.”

“When you are treated in a way where you’re not number one or a number one priority or shown true care and love and affection more than anyone else, there’s no point in being upset about it for more than one day,” she added.

It’s reasonable to assume this might have been an issue in Dixie D’Amelio’s relationship with Griffin Johnson. Either way, the point is, it’s more about the personal realization she had rather than the break-up itself.

“The song does mean a lot to me because I’ve spent a lot of my life being upset about things for too long,” she said. “If a person… cannot treat me with respect… then I don’t want them in my life, and I will not be upset about it for more than one whole day.”

“That’s kind of my idea of the song. It’s not a diss in any way. It’s… showing self-love… to myself,” she added. “It’s important to love yourself. It’s important to know you’re worth, so that’s… what it’s all about.”

Segment begins at 1:30.

‘One Whole Day’ might refer to some of the experiences and feelings Dixie D’Amelio had during her break-up with Griffin Johnson, but it’s not intended to be a diss track in any way, shape, or form.

The song’s meaning runs much deeper than that. It’s about feeling a sense of self-love and self-worth during a break-up, no matter how sad it can be in the short-term.