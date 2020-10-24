 Cyberpunk 2077 stands by streamers amid Twitch DMCA controversy - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 stands by streamers amid Twitch DMCA controversy

Published: 24/Oct/2020 15:45

by Georgina Smith
Cyberpunk 2077 art next to Twitch logo
CD Projekt Red / Twitch

The Cyberpunk 2077 team at CD Projekt RED have confirmed that streamers will not have to worry about the new heavy DMCA regulations on Twitch when streaming their game, as the soundtrack has been built from scratch.

Twitch streamers were left frustrated and worried on October 21, after a wave of DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) warnings were sent regarding their past VODs and clips, with some even being deleted.

Creators are now resorting to drastic measures to protect their channels and ensure their ability to upload future content, after it was discovered that past streams are now being picked apart. For many that means erasing the vast majority of their old content.

This included popular streamer Pokimane who said “Today, tomorrow, at some point, you guys are going to come across my channel and there’s going to be zero content. Sucks to say, but it is what it is.”

Screenshot of the game Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk will be one of the major tiles playable on Series X in November.

This is concerning particularly for gaming streamers, who may play a game like Grand Theft Auto, where copyrighted music is played in the game world, through car radios etc. But the team behind the highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 have eased that concern for their upcoming game.

Twitch variety broadcaster DansGaming asked the developers whether the game would have a “streamer mode” that would allow creators the “option to mute Copyrighted Music that is licensed for the game so content creators don’t get DMCAs.”

The team replied that while there are more details to come in the near future, “our soundtrack has been created from the scratch – this includes all tracks from the numerous artists we work with. Their music has been made specifically for our game making this a bit smoother hopefully.”

This is no doubt a huge relief to both creators and the developers, as streamers will be able to dive into what looks to be one of the biggest games of the year worry-free, and devs will be able to benefit from the amazing community that can emerge thanks to streamers.

Streamer DrLupo praised the developers, saying “they gave the go-ahead to content creators, they’re f**king smart, they made it all [the music].”

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure RPG, set in the dystopian Night City, and is due to release on November 19.

Cyberpunk 2077

Every confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetic

Published: 22/Oct/2020 17:35

by James Busby
Cyberpunk Cyberware prosthetics
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 features a plethora of customization options that you can use to drastically change everything from your character’s looks, playstyle, and overall combat effectiveness. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Cyberware enhancements.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. After all, Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely teeming with all kinds of criminal activity, so it’s often best to come prepared. Aside from equipping your character with the game’s best futuristic weaponry, there are a number of ways that you can increase both your body’s survivability and enhance its combat abilities.

This is where the high-tech world of Cyberware comes in. Cyberware enables you to delve deep into your character’s playstyle, giving you huge amounts of choice when it comes to kitting them out with game-changing features. From Cyberoptic scanners that expose enemy weak points, to Cyberware weapons that allow you to attach blades to your forearms, there’s a prosthetic for every type of playstyle. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware guide below to find out everything you need to know. 

Where to get Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
CD Projekt RED
Victor will sort you out with all kinds of game-changing Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

In order to equip Cyberware, you’ll first need to head on over to a Ripperdoc. These futuristic doctors can be found throughout Night City and will install all kinds of cybernetic prosthetics – for a price, of course. While many Ripperdocs perform legal surgeries, there are a number that choose to make their living on the black market. 

These shady individuals specialize in fitting illegal military-grade tech, so you’ll want to pay them a visit if you wish to get Cyberpunk’s most deadly enhancements. Doctor Victor Vector is one such Ripperdoc who will happily fit these illegal prosthetics. His operating room can be found in Night City’s Wattson District and is accessed by entering Misty’s shop. 

Once inside, you’ll be able to take a look at all Cyberware enhancements and upgrades you can equip. Just be warned that some of the game’s most powerful prosthetics will set you back large amounts of Eurodollars. 

Confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberware screenshot
CD Projekt RED
Cyberware will drastically impact your character’s playstyle and there are a lot of choices available.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to be released, we do have some details on the various Cyberware prosthetics and enhancements you’ll be able to equip your character with. You can check out all the currently known Cyberware in the list below.

Mantis Blades – These blades are fitted to your forearms and allow for some incredibly lethal melee attacks.

Blood pump – This device is inserted into the body to help improve the healing process. 

Micro-rotors – Passive Cyberware that improves character movement speed and precision. 

Reflex tuners – A device that slows down time whenever your health enters a critical state. 

Gorilla Hands – Hand enhancements that drastically increase your strength and melee power. 

CD Projekt RED
The Kiroshi Optical Scanner will make infiltration missions a lot easier.

Monowire – Fiber-optic wire that is inserted into the arm. This Cyberware can be used to slice open opponents. 

Kerenzikov – A nervous system implant that activates slow motion whenever you successfully avoid an enemy attack.

Synlungs – Cybernetic lungs that greatly improve stamina regeneration.

Kiroshi Optical Scanner – Identifies weak points in enemies, machines, vehicles,  and allows users to analyze objects. Certain upgrades will also show quest progression and gang affiliation. 

Subdermal Grip – Enables the use of locked weapons with a +50% damage reduction. This handgrip also increases melee damage. 

We’ll be updating this list with all the latest Cyberware enhancements once Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches, so make sure you come back here for all the future updates.