Are Abbie Herbert and Chris Olsen siblings? TikTok confuses fans

Fans of popular TikTokers Abbie Herbert and Chris Olsen are wondering whether they are really siblings in real life, after Abbie referred to Chris as her baby’s uncle.

Abbie Herbert is a popular influencer with over 11 million followers on TikTok, who is known for her comedy content about her life, including her child who she nicknamed ‘Poot.’

Chris Olsen also has a sizeable following on the app, with over 6 million fans who tune in to his similarly comedic content.

On February 2, Abbie uploaded a video in which she revealed that her daughter is nine months old and still has yet to meet her uncle. She then showed Chris walking up to her door, and added some adorable clips of him meeting her baby in an unexpected crossover.

However, the video instantly confused fans, with people wondering whether Chris and Abbie are actually real-life siblings.

“He is your brother? What chapter did I skip?” one comment read, another saying, “I can’t tell if this is a joke, or if he’s legit your brother.”

Is Chris Olsen Abbie Herbert’s brother?

While some fans are convinced that the two viral TikTokers are actually related, others think that it may have just been a joke. Some are even trying to find out Abbie’s maiden name in an attempt to determine whether or not they are actually siblings, flooding both the original video and Chris’s Stitch with theories.

Regardless, the collab between the two popular TikTokers has delighted thousands of fans, with Abbie’s video garnering over 5 million views and 1.2 million likes. Chris’s video also got 3.6 million views, in addition.

Chris and Abbie have yet to respond to the comments and reveal whether they are indeed related, so we can’t know for sure yet – but plenty of people are enjoying the crossover between the pair either way.